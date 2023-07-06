Scenes From Appetito’s Launch Party

Appetito launched this spring, giving the United States its first-ever homegrown website devoted to Italian food and drink. To celebrate, we teamed up with Song' E Napule at their new, expanded location at 132 W. Houston St. in Manhattan for a night of delicious food and excellent company.

Here are scenes from Appetito's recent launch party, which included a birthday celebration for Appetito co-founder Andrew Cotto, and appearances by a who's who of Italian and Italian-American food and media pros.

EIC Andrew Cotto between food influencer Tony Mangia and TV personality and chef Cara di Falco.

(From left) Filmmaker Lucia Grillo, makeup artist Angie Valentino, and TV producer and host Ornella Fado. Andrew Cotto with Li Valentine of the Wining Hour platform.

(From Left:) Jewelry designer Oriana Lamarca and baker and Appetito contributor Bilena Settepani.

(From left:) Tony Mangia, Song E Napule owner Ciro Iovine, and Gennaro Pecchia. Some of the Neapolitan food offerings at Song' E Napule. (From left:) Tastemaker Yolanda Shoshana with Managing Editor of Real Simple Magazine Tara Cox, and writer Kimberly Fisher. Andrew Cotto addresses the crowd with co-founder Richard Martin at right. Co-founders Andrew Cotto and Richard Martin posing with David Ernst of Il Gruppo Italiano. Chef Shani Patterson and a friend. Giulia Perovich (second from left) of Arnald NYC PR with her husband; Angela Di Nardo of the Italian Trade Agency (back right) and Italian journalist Valeria Robecco.