Viral Italian Food Available From Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok 

What is it about pasta that inspires so many viral TikTok trends? In the past year or so, baked feta pasta, pasta chips, fried lasagna, and other noodle-based dishes have filled up social media feeds and inspired viewers to try to make these usually clever snacks or meals at home. Now, the company Virtual Dining Concepts is partnering with TikTok, the increasingly shopping-obsessed social media platform, to offer delivery of viral Italian food dishes (and others) straight to your door.

You won’t find @rappingchef’s fried lasagna on the menu at any charming trattorias in Bologna, and perhaps you will be skeptical of whether @everything_delish is actually responsible for creating the Best Pasta Ever. But for those curious to try these and other viral food trends without having to mess up the kitchen, Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok offers delivery in hundreds of markets through Uber Eats, GrubHub and other delivery services. Some locations also order pickup. Visit the Creators’ Kitchen website to find the option near you.

According to a release, Virtual Dining Concepts has designed the program to adapt to future trends, but for now, the program is launching with a menu of viral, mostly Italian-inspired dishes such as the ones listed and pictured below, tagged, of course, with the creator responsible for each.

Pasta Chips & Dips inspired by @bostonfoodgram

Pasta chips from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Baked Feta Pasta inspired by @feelgoodfoodie

Baked feta pasta from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Chopped Italian Sandwich inspired by @ninjacue

Chopped Italian Sandwich from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Crispy Lemon Chicken with Arugula inspired by @chefdonny

Crispy lemon chicken from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Creamy Shrimp Scampi Linguini inspired by @_jennadenise

Creamy Shrimp Scampi Linguini from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Cajun Chicken Pasta inspired by @thewontondon

Cajun chicken pasta from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Fried Lasagna inspired by @rappingchef

Fried Lasagna from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.

Best Pasta Ever inspired by @everything_delish

Best Pasta from Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.