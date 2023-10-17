What to Know About Icons of Eataly Pizza Edition 

Release via Eataly:

This October, Eataly is proud to introduce a second iteration of Icons of Eataly, a program which celebrates beloved Italian dishes and ingredients within all Eataly North American stores. Following the great success of its inaugural series in May 2023, which featured the stories of six pasta dishes, the new edition will focus on Italy’s arguably most famous icon – pizza. Icons of Eataly: Pizza Edition will highlight six kinds of Neapolitan pizza, as well as two different styles of Roman pizza.

From October 13th to the 29th, Icons of Eataly: Pizza Edition will take over Eataly North America stores highlighting a curated regional pizza selection, hands-on classes, and events with special guest appearances.

As one of the world’s most popular foods, visitors at Eataly can discover the beauty of pizza across the regions of Italy – enjoying unique varieties all under one roof. This includes pizza alla pala, the Roman-style pizza served on a paddle, pizza in teglia, the new addition to Eataly’s bakeries counters which is traditionally cut to order with scissors, and the traditional pizza Napoletana, made in partnership with Rossopomodoro.

The series will start with a two-week celebration with special guests that have the same love for pizza that Eataly does – from the world’s best pizzaioli, including renowned Italian pizzerie based in the United States like Song’ E Napule and L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, to celebrities like Giuliana Rancic, Italian American entertainment reporter, and Toronto resident and professional Italian soccer player, Lorenzo Insigne.

Reflecting Eataly’s signature “eat, shop, and learn” approach, customers from New York to Los Angeles to Toronto will be able to experience all things pizza beyond dining – with hands-on classes and ingredients available at Eataly’s marketplace, making it simple to prepare Italy’s most famous pizza dishes at home (handmade pizza dough included!).

THE PROGRAM

During the launch celebration on October 13th, all North American locations will become a stage to celebrate pizza. Program highlights include:

Guest Nights

Exclusive nights at the Eataly restaurants, where renowned pizza chefs and guests will prepare special pizza available only for one night.

Highlights of the program

New York

October 17: Grande Notte Napoletana at Eataly Flatiron. Together with Rossopomodoro pizzaioli, featured guests are Song’ E Napule and L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

October 28: Wylie Dufresne, Stretch Pizza, at Eataly Flatiron for a private session

Los Angeles

October 18: Grande Notte Napoletana together with Rossopomodoro pizzaioli, featured guests are L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and Peppe Miele of VPN Americas

Chicago

October 19: Guest Chef in La Scuola with Robert's Pizza & Co.

October 29: A pizza night with Giuliana Rancic

Toronto

October 19: A pizza night with Lorenzo Insigne

Silicon Valley

October 25: A night with Pizzeria Delfina

October 26: Grande Notte Napoletana together with Rossopomodoro pizzaioli, featured guests are Urelio’s and Rose Pizzeria

Hands-On Pizza Classes

Each store will host hands-on pizza classes at the restaurants, where the Rossopomodoro pizzaioli fire guests’ creations right before their eyes in wood-burning golden ovens, which are imported from Italy and assembled brick by brick. During the class, pizza making secrets will be unveiled to each guest. In addition to classes for adults, Eataly will also offer kids-specific pizza classes that are catered to the entire family.

Ticketed Events

An opportunity for guests to taste the living history of the Italian pizza, from North to South in all the North American stores. The calendar of events is available on Eataly.com.

THE ICONS OF EATALY: PIZZA

At La Pizza & La Pasta restaurants – The Pizza Napoletana

Pizza Napoletana: One of the most famous types of Italian pizza, protected by a Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG) certification, this style must be made in a very particular way. During Icons of Eataly, the menu will highlight both traditional and gourmet pizza, including the Margherita “A Ruota di Carro,” a thinner, wider pizza from Naples dating back to the 1500s, and the Calzone Napoli, a stuffed, half-moon pizza – shaped much like a turnover.

Margherita “A Ruota di Carro” (San Marzano Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Quattro Formaggi DOP (Buffalo Mozzarella, Genuine Fulvi Pecorino Romano DOP, 18-Months Aged Provolone Auricchio Stravecchio, Gorgonzola Dolce DOP, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Diavola (San Marzano Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Creamy Spicy ‘Nduja, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Tartufella (White Truffle Cream, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Salsiccia & Porcini (San Marzano Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Porcini Mushroom, Thyme, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Calzone Napoli (Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella., Rovagnati Salame Napoli, San Marzano Tomato, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

At the To-Go Pizza Counters – The Pizza Romana

Pizza in Teglia: Born in Rome, the pizza in teglia is typical of Italian bakeries and is known for its rectangular shape, taken from the pan where it’s cooked. Thinner than pizza alla pala with a crispy crust and airy dough – pizza in teglia is famous for being served cut to order with scissors. Brand-new to the Eataly bakery counters, flavors for Icons of Eataly include Margherita and Siciliana.

Pizza alla Pala: Roman-style pizza, made with long-fermented dough that is handmade and hand-stretched per tradition. The dough is then baked directly on the stone floor of an oven. After baking, the pizza is slipped from the oven, topped with fresh ingredients, and served on a paddle. The featured flavor for Icons of Eataly is Tricolore, topped with prosciutto crudo, cherry tomatoes, and stracciatella cheese.