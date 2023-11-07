Recipes
A Spaghetti BLT From Frances Mayes
Best-selling author Frances Mayes shares her spaghetti BLT recipe, inspired by the classic American sandwich.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Che Fico Parco Menlo Opens in the Bay Area
Che Fico Parco Menlo opens this week at the dining-packed Springline development in Menlo Park, expanding on chef David Nayfeld and restaurateur Matt Brewer’s growing group of restaurants.
Spicy Rigatoni and More at the New Jemma Hollywood
With Jemma Hollywood, the husband-and-wife team of Jackson and Melissa Kalb have opened a red sauce joint for fans of Italian-American classic dishes.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
A Creamy Pasta Dish from Under the Tuscan Sun
Frances Mayes, best-selling author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," shares a recipe inspired by the ingredients of her region.
Author Frances Mayes on the Joys of the Olive Oil Harvest in Tuscany
Frances Mayes, the Best-Selling Author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," shares the splendor of October's olive oil harvest at her home in Tuscany.