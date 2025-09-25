Skip to Content
A Texas Twist on the White Negroni

Waterloo Gin’s Prickly Pear and Rose brings the Hill Country into the glass with a colorful twist on the White Negroni.

10:00 AM EDT on September 25, 2025

Bottle of Waterloo Prickly Pear and Rose White Gin next to a pink cocktail.

Waterloo Prickly Pear and Rose White Cocktail. Photo courtesy of Waterloo Gin.

A Spirit Inspired by the Hill Country

Negroni Week always inspires new spins on the classic cocktail, but this year one Texas distillery has gone all in. Waterloo Gin has just released its Prickly Pear and Rose Gin, a spirit that captures the beauty of the Hill Country with a mix of floral and fruity botanicals.

Layers of Flavor

Distilled in Austin, Waterloo has long been known for including local flavors into its spirits. This new gin has hibiscus, rose, and prickly pear, balanced with the nine-botanical recipe that has defined the brand since its early days. The result is a bright pink spirit that tastes as fun as it looks, with layers of rose and hibiscus and the earthy sweetness of prickly pear.

A Texas Take on a Classic

Prickly Pear and Rose Gin is versatile in cocktails, but its rosy hue makes it a natural fit for a White Negroni. With Lillet Blanc and Luxardo Bitter Bianco in the mix, the drink has a touch of citrus and a gentle bitterness. It feels fresh, celebratory, and distinctly Texan.

Raising a Glass

For Negroni Week or any week, Waterloo’s newest release offers a refreshing way to toast the season. Add the recipe below to your lineup and see how this Texas gin transforms an Italian classic.

Waterloo Gin Prickly Pear & Rose White Negroni

Waterloo Gin Prickly Pear & Rose White Negroni

0.0 from 0 votes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

  • 1 oz Lillet Blanc

  • .75 oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco

  • Grapefruit or lemon twist, for garnish

Directions

  • Add gin, Lillet Blanc, and Luxardo Bitter Bianco to a mixing glass filled with ice.
  • Stir briskly for ~20 seconds until well-chilled.
  • Strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass with fresh ice.
  • Garnish with a grapefruit or lemon twist, expressing the oils before dropping it in.

