Easter Roast Lamb (Agnello Arrosto) with Pancetta and Potatoes

Lamb is a beloved dish on tables across Italy, especially in the spring. It’s particularly celebrated during the festive Easter season. This recipe is not only packed with flavor, but also makes an impressive presentation, perfect for entertaining and wowing family and friends.
In Italy, abbacchio—young lamb—is much smaller than the lambs found in America, Australia, or New Zealand. The first time I bought a leg of lamb, I discovered there was barely enough meat for two people. I quickly learned that in Italy, legs and shoulders are often cooked together to provide plenty for a family meal. Plan for about one pound of uncooked meat per person, and roast for approximately 20 minutes per pound.
Editor's Note: This recipe was originally published in An Italian Kitchen: A Celebration of Seasonal and Traditional Italian Cuisine (The Mentoris Project, 2025) by Toni Brancatisano.
Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.