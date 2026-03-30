Easter Roast Lamb (Agnello Arrosto) with Pancetta and Potatoes

Lamb is a beloved dish on tables across Italy, especially in the spring. It’s particularly celebrated during the festive Easter season. This recipe is not only packed with flavor, but also makes an impressive presentation, perfect for entertaining and wowing family and friends.

In Italy, abbacchio—young lamb—is much smaller than the lambs found in America, Australia, or New Zealand. The first time I bought a leg of lamb, I discovered there was barely enough meat for two people. I quickly learned that in Italy, legs and shoulders are often cooked together to provide plenty for a family meal. Plan for about one pound of uncooked meat per person, and roast for approximately 20 minutes per pound.

Editor's Note: This recipe was originally published in An Italian Kitchen: A Celebration of Seasonal and Traditional Italian Cuisine (The Mentoris Project, 2025) by Toni Brancatisano.

Pin Print Roast Lamb with Pancetta and Potatoes Recipe by Toni Brancatisano







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 6 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 1 hour 30 minutes Ingredients 2 lbs. 2 potatoes, unpeeled

2 tbps. 2 fresh rosemary leaves

2 tbsp. 2 fresh thyme leaves

3 3 cloves garlic

2 2 bulbs garlic

1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 rock salt

1/4 cup 1/4 olive oil

1 4 lb. 1 bone-in leg of lamb or lamb shoulder

8-10 8-10 slices pancetta or bacon Directions Preheat oven to 350°F.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Wash potatoes and cut them into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Place in boiling water and cook about 10 minutes until they are a little soft.

In a food processor, chop rosemary, thyme, 3 garlic cloves and rock salt.

Pour in the olive oil. Process roughly to create a rub for the lamb.

With a sharp knife, make cuts in the meat and massage the herb rub all over.

Lay pancetta or bacon slices on top of the lamb. Secure with kitchen string.

Place lamb in a roasting pan and surround with potatoes.

Cut garlic bulbs in half horizontally and add to pan, sliced side down.

Bake at 350°F for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of lamb registers 130°F.

Remove the lamb from the oven, and while it rests for 15 minutes, continue to cook the potatoes if you prefer them more golden. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook