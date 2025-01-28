Biscotti for Breakfast as Inspired by Nonna’s Friend “Stella Dora”

I used to think my grandmother had a friend named Stella D’oro. Like so many Nonnas, mine kept a ready supply of homemade biscotti - the twisted kind with sesame seeds - on hand at all times, in a slightly rusty tin, lined with a paper napkin on top of her fridge.

My favorite way to eat them was dunked in milky coffee for breakfast, the way they do in Sicily. Those things could take the edge off a broken heart, fuel a grudge, calm a shattered nerve, soothe the gums of a teething baby and ease the outcome of a difficult discussion.

But my Nonna also had a back-up plan for those times when she had better things to do, like chair yoga or a free makeover at the cosmetic counter at Bullock’s.

Enter the anisette toasts and her friend Stella.

Every once in a while, a large square-ish glass apothecary jar with pressed glass embellishments would appear in her kitchen, filled with anisette toasts and almond toasts. I never once saw her make these, nor was there any evidence of a wrapper or packaging, and when I’d ask where they came from, she’d say “Stella D’oro,” as if this Stella was a friend who baked anisette toasts.

This was before the internet when you’d believe anything the older folks would tell you, because you couldn’t just google fact-check it, and as far as I know, the Encyclopedia Brittanica didn’t cover breakfast cookies or women named Stella who baked anisette toasts.

Then one morning I stopped by Sandy DiCandilo’s house to walk to school together. Her mother was unwrapping a package of Stella D’oro almond toasts. I was just glad I hadn’t told Sandy about my Nonna’s friend Stella.

Below is the recipe for anisette toasts from my book Sicily, My Sweet , so you can make your own biscotti for breakfast, but before scrolling down, please note that you can bake along with me this spring at my week-long "Sicily, My Sweet" retreat. For more information, and to sign up, visit Soulful Sicilian Retreats .

BONUS: Readers of Appetito magazine who sign up before February 14 will receive $500 off per couple or $200 per person (just mention Appetito when registering).

Now, about that recipe…