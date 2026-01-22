Skip to Content
Celebrity Chef Scott Conant’s Lobster Fra Diavolo

This restaurant-level dish brings flavor to your next weeknight dinner at home.

1:00 PM EST on January 22, 2026

Chef Scott Conant's Lobster Fra Diavolo with Martone St Arrabbiata Calabrian Chili and Garlic Sauce. Courtesy of Martone Street

Chef Scott Conant’s Lobster Fra Diavolo with Martone St Arrabbiata Calabrian Chili and Garlic Sauce. Courtesy of Martone Street

Recently, Appetito highlighted Scott Conant’s linguine with red clam sauce, a simple but deeply flavorful dish rooted in the same approach that earned him a James Beard Award for Spaghetti al Pomodoro. This week, Conant returns with Lobster Fra Diavolo, sharing practical ways to streamline the process and make an otherwise intimidating dish entirely doable at home.

"My Lobster Fra Diavola uses the Martone Street Arrabiata sauce. This can seem like a daunting dish but by using the jarred sauce, I save time but don’t compromise the flavor or quality," Conant told Appetito.

Below, Conant walks through his Lobster Fra Diavolo step by step, offering a streamlined approach that keeps the focus on flavor and timing.

Check out Chef Conant's Linguine with Red Clam Sauce here.

Recipe by Chef Scott Conant
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 linguine

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 medium 1 yellow onion, finely sliced

  • 3 cloves 3 garlic, thinly sliced

  • 2 2 anchovy fillets

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 dry white wine

  • 1 cup 1 seafood stock

  • 1 (24 oz) 1 jar Martone St Arrabbiata Calabrian Chili and Garlic Sauce

  • 2 lbs. 2 lobster tails (4-6 small, whole)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 unsalted butter, cubed

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 chopped flat-leaf parsley

  • Kosher salt

  • pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

  • Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil and season it generously with salt (it should taste like broth).
  • Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. 
  • Add the anchovies and garlic and cook until the anchovieshave melted and the garlic is fragrant, about 2–3 minutes. 
  • Stir in the red pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds.
  • Add the white wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer until reduced by half.
  • Stir in the sauce and seafood stock, then bring to a gentle simmer.
  • Nestle the whole lobster tails (shells and all) into the sauce.
  • Cover the pan and poach very gently, keeping the sauce at a low simmer, for about 7 -9 minutes, turning once, until the lobster shells are bright red and the meat is just opaque.
  • Remove the lobster tails from the auce and set aside to cool slightly. 
  • Once cool enough to handle, cut the shells open, remove the lobster meat, and cut it into bite-sized pieces.
  • Cook the linguine until just shy of al dente, reserving about 1 cup of pasta water before draining. Add the linguine directly into the sauce along with the butter, tossing to coat. 
  • Add the reserved pasta water as needed until the sauce is silky and clings to the pasta.
  • Fold in the diced lobster and parsley, season with salt and black pepper, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

