Celebrity Chef Scott Conant’s Lobster Fra Diavolo

Recently, Appetito highlighted Scott Conant’s linguine with red clam sauce, a simple but deeply flavorful dish rooted in the same approach that earned him a James Beard Award for Spaghetti al Pomodoro. This week, Conant returns with Lobster Fra Diavolo, sharing practical ways to streamline the process and make an otherwise intimidating dish entirely doable at home.

"My Lobster Fra Diavola uses the Martone Street Arrabiata sauce. This can seem like a daunting dish but by using the jarred sauce, I save time but don’t compromise the flavor or quality," Conant told Appetito.

Below, Conant walks through his Lobster Fra Diavolo step by step, offering a streamlined approach that keeps the focus on flavor and timing.

