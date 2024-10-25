Celebrate Black Cat Day with a Black Cat Negroni

When this Black Cat walks across your path, good luck is coming your way—or at least a good drink, and isn’t that really the same thing?

Because of superstitious beliefs in some cultures, black cats are associated with bad luck and, sadly, are less likely to be adopted from shelters. National Black Cat Day was launched to show people that a black cat could be the perfect cat for them, and to help raise awareness about black cats in general. (Visit The Humane Society for more information about adopting a pet.)

It’s fitting (or perhaps by design) that Black Cat Day falls so close to Halloween—this year it's Sunday, October 27—because this cocktail is the perfect dark and brooding Negroni riff for this time of year.

I wanted to lean into the seasonality without straying too far off the path of a classic Negroni. Barr Hill’s barrel-aged Tom Cat Gin provides a distinct and flavorful base that hits all the right notes: the expectant juniper and bright gin botanicals are present, balanced with rich oak, vanilla and baking spice notes. Swapping the citrusy, summery Campari for Cynar adds a nice earthy flavor, and just a touch of Fernet kicks up the beautiful bittersweet balance expected in a great Negroni.

The Black Cat Negroni is an ideal nightcap or after-dinner sipper. On the surface, it appears complex, but once you get to know it, its soft, comforting side reveals itself. Let the Black Cat Negroni bring some good luck into your life!