Cynar Spritz, an Italian Classic

A classic Italian amaro imparts an earthy flavor to this lively spritz. Here is the recipe, plus a quick history of Cynar.

9:00 AM EDT on October 9, 2024

Many have heard of spritzes centered around Aperol, Campari, Select, limoncello — the list (and the spritz obsession) goes on. But not everyone knows about the Cynar Spritz. 

Cynar, pronounced “chee-nar,” is the longstanding, lesser-discussed liqueur that is known for having a unique flavor and makes a great spritz. 

The spirit, more than 70 years old, entered the cocktail scene in Venice in 1952, according to Olivia Cerio, an ambassador for the Italian Spirits Portfolio.

Cynar was crafted by Angelo Dalle Molle, who was both a philanthropist and an “eclectic” entrepreneur. The formula contains 13 botanicals — but one shines above the rest.

“There is one star ingredient and only one revealed,” says Cerio. “The leaves from the stem of an artichoke flower give Cynar its distinctive flavor profile that people know and love so much.”

And, as spritz cocktails continue to gain traction, the Cynar Spritz has become a more popular format to enjoy the earthy liqueur.

“The richness and the bitter notes pair perfectly with the crisp sweetness of Cinzano Prosecco, creating a delightful and harmonious cocktail,” says Cerio.

Cynar shares its recipe with Appetito for those hoping to imbibe in the perfect fall spritz at home.

Cynar Spritz

Cynar Spritz

Recipe by Cynar
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

  • 2 2 parts Cynar

  • A splash of soda

  • 1 Slice 1 orange

Directions

  • In a wine glass full of ice combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Cynar.
  • Add 1 part or a splash of soda water.
  • Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Features

The Entreprenurial Spirit of Chef and Restaurateur Fabrizio Facchini

Our Editor-in-Chief caught up with restless restaurateur and chef Fabrizio Facchini to discuss his many endeavors.

October 9, 2024
Travel

Appetito Travels: A 3-Day Trip to Milan, Italy 

Explore big, bustling, beautiful Milan to discover a whole new side of the historic Italian city.

October 8, 2024
Recipes

Puglia-inspired Baby Bell Peppers From The Mediterranean Dish

This excerpt from The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner showcases a simple vegetarian side (or main) that comes together in minutes.

October 7, 2024
