Cynar Spritz, an Italian Classic

Many have heard of spritzes centered around Aperol, Campari, Select, limoncello — the list (and the spritz obsession) goes on. But not everyone knows about the Cynar Spritz.

Cynar, pronounced “chee-nar,” is the longstanding, lesser-discussed liqueur that is known for having a unique flavor and makes a great spritz.

The spirit, more than 70 years old, entered the cocktail scene in Venice in 1952, according to Olivia Cerio, an ambassador for the Italian Spirits Portfolio.

Cynar was crafted by Angelo Dalle Molle, who was both a philanthropist and an “eclectic” entrepreneur. The formula contains 13 botanicals — but one shines above the rest.

“There is one star ingredient and only one revealed,” says Cerio. “The leaves from the stem of an artichoke flower give Cynar its distinctive flavor profile that people know and love so much.”

And, as spritz cocktails continue to gain traction, the Cynar Spritz has become a more popular format to enjoy the earthy liqueur.

“The richness and the bitter notes pair perfectly with the crisp sweetness of Cinzano Prosecco, creating a delightful and harmonious cocktail,” says Cerio.

Cynar shares its recipe with Appetito for those hoping to imbibe in the perfect fall spritz at home.