How a Legendary Florence Cocktail Bar Uses Carandini Vinegar

Locale Firenze reigns as one of Italy’s most eminent cocktail bars, scoring a coveted spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list — and mention in the Michelin Guide. This summer, the Florentine institution teamed up with the equally storied acetificio Carandini , casting the brand’s Bianca Sweet White Vinegar as the star of their seasonal cocktails.

Bianca’s bright, fruity notes play well with an array of quirky ingredients (think olive distillate and dill), showcased in the newest libations by Locale bar manager Fabio Fanni. Locale’s collaboration with the legacy vinegar producer gives rise to original drink recipes that demonstrate the unique versatility of this often-overlooked pantry staple.

From a fresh take on the Martini to an unconventional Margarita, Bianca deftly elevates both sweet and savory cocktails. The creative use of Carandini vinegar extends to mocktails as well.

"The use of Carandini vinegar at Locale, particularly the Bianca, proved to be a unique and surprising experience,” says Fanni. “For starters, it was very interesting to substitute alcohol with the Bianca; it gives non-alcoholic drinks an extraordinary depth and intensity. It also beautifully complemented spins on the classics, like the Locatini and Seasonal Margarita, with striking, aromatic notes. Overall, it's a versatile and innovative product, ideal for those like me who want to explore new frontiers in the mixology world, or for those who are simply looking for an exciting addition to their at-home bar cart!"