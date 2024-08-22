Italy’s Nonino Has an Aperitivo Inspired by West Palm Beach

The Nonino family from Friuli (northern Italy) owns and operates the award-winning Nonino Grappas and Amari brands. Founded in 1897 by Orazio Nonino, the company has been female-led for the last three generations, starting with Francesca's great-grandmother, Siliva. Left a widower during World War II, Siliva Nonino became the first woman to manage a distillery, and her great knowledge of botanicals led her to create Aperitivo Bianco Nonino.

In 2018, sisters Cristina, Antonella and Elisabetta revised the recipe of their grandmother/great-grandmother to create L'Aperitivo Nonino BotanicalDrink - the first all-natural and vegan-friendly aperitif.

Now, Francesca Nonino, the sixth generation of the Nonino family involved in the family business, has created a delicious and refreshing cocktail inspired by her time spent in balmy, West Palm Beach. Named the 'West Palm' by mixing L'Aperitivo Nononi BotanicalDrink with Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit and a slice of fresh or dried lime, this low ABV cocktail is perfect for summer imbibing.

“We have a great history behind L'Aperitivo Nonino BotanicalDrink. It was created by my great-grandmother, Silvia Milocco Nonino, the first female master distiller in Italy," said Francesca Nonino. "Silvia had to take the reins of our distillery, and she created this aperitif using the same philosophy she used in her kitchen: few ingredients, but top quality."

The packaging tells the story of the company: the three women on the label representing the three generations of women distillers who followed Silvia. Each of them has a transparent glass in their hand, so that when the Nonino L’Aperitivo is poured, even the glasses of the Nonino women on the label are emptied, creating an impression that all are toasting together.

