The Garden Smash Cocktail Gives Aperitivo an Austin Twist

Tucked between Austin’s downtown and Barton Spring’s swimming hole, the Carpenter Hotel feels removed from the city almost as soon as you step inside. This beautiful property was converted from a 1949 union hall for Austin’s carpenters into a quiet hotel perfect for a weekend retreat in the heart of Austin. Its restaurant, Carpenters Hall, sits in the center of it all. Both the indoor and outdoor spaces are filled with lush greenery, giving the restaurant an easy, relaxed feel. I sat on the patio, where it was easy to forget I was just a few minutes from the interstate.

The first thing to do at Carpenters Hall is to sit down, order a drink, and let yourself be transported. For me that drink was their summer special, the Garden Smash. It’s a light cocktail built on sherry and mezcal with tomatillo and lime and a spritz of Anco Reyes to finish. And yes, it's as refreshing as it sounds.

Drinks on the patio

I'm typically one to be intimidated by mezcal in a drink, as it can easily take over the glass. In this drink it sits underneath everything else and I was pleasantly delighted by its restraint. It settled in as a smoky low note rather than headlining. The tomatillo and lime bring the tartness, while the sherry keeps it dry and crisp. There’s a little sweetness, but the drink never becomes syrupy.

I will say, it’s not an Italian cocktail. But it did remind me of aperitivo hour: something bittersweet and light, meant to open the appetite rather than overwhelm it. The Garden Smash follows that same logic with a different list of ingredients. Tomatillo and Ancho Reyes stand in for the bitter orange peel of a Negroni, waking up the palate before the meal even starts.

This profile held up across the table with the menu items we ordered. Paired with Carpenters Hall’s genuinely global spread consisting of tuna tostadas, pickled veggies, brick chicken, and spicy lamb gyros — the drink fluctuated across all of it. It's rare for me to enjoy a meal with a cocktail that is able to hold its own across that much range on a menu, but the sherry-mezcal base and slight spice gave it enough backbone to do exactly that.

From dinner to dessert

By the time I'd finished the whole spread, the Garden Smash had gone from an opener to a closer and served as a palate cleanser up to dessert. As someone with a sweet tooth, my favorite bite of the night was their key lime pie cheesecake, and even next to that the drink never felt out of place. That versatility is part of what makes a good aperitivo work. Carpenters Hall and Hotel understand that entirely, which is why only a few minutes from downtown, it still feels like an oasis.