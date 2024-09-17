Skip to Content
Cocktails

Turn Negroni Week “White” with Luxardo Bitter Bianco

The esteemed Italian spirits and liquor company, Luxardo, shares their recipe for a White Negroni to enjoy during Negroni Week and beyond.

11:00 AM EDT on September 17, 2024

A mixologist using Luxardo's Bitter Bianco.

A mixologist using Luxardo’s Bitter Bianco to make a White Negroni.

The history of the Negroni Bianco's key ingredient, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, can be traced back over 100 years to a Luxardo family recipe book. When repeated bombings during World War II destroyed the original Luxardo Distillery in Zara, Italy, this early collection of family recipes was thought to be lost forever. No existing bottles or samples were ever found in the rubble. Miraculously, over 60 years later, the family recipe book was rediscovered, prompting Luxardo to begin distilling Bitter Bianco again. A few years later, in 2016, the Bianco Negroni was introduced into the world.

Luxardo Bitter Bianco is brilliantly suited to twist classic cocktails such as Negroni which becomes a Negroni Bianco. It is an essential bottle when you want to add a bright and rich element of bitter but not the distinctive red color to a cocktail. The Bianco Negroni hits the same notes as the original cocktail, but offers a lighter, more nuanced twist — and signature clarity — thanks to Luxardo Bitter Bianco. Refreshing and brilliantly balanced, with delicate aromatics and a bitter kick.

Want to add a twist to your bitters in general and to your Negroni in particular? US customers can order a bottle of Luxardo Bitter Bianco HERE.

Happy Negroni Week!

Luxardo's Negroni Bianco

Luxardo's Negroni Bianco

Recipe by Luxardo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1-1/4 oz. 1-1/4 Luxardo Bitter Bianco

  • 1 oz. 1 Dry Vermouth

  • 2/3 oz. 2/3 Luxardo London Dry Gin

  • grapefruit zest

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail glass with ice.
  • Add the Luxardo products and gin over the ice.
  • Stir.
  • Garnish with grapefruit zest.
  • Enjoy!

