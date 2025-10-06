Corn Agnolotti From NYC’s The Noortwyck

Fall is officially here—but it’s worth holding on to some tastes of summer as the warm weather begins to wane.

The Noortwyck’s Corn Angolotti is a dish that’s worth replicating at home as we move into October.

The offering started as an attempt to turn Elote-style corn into a pasta dish, according to Andy Quinn, chef and co-owner of The Noortwyck.

“I love the flavor of grilled corn, so blending that into a filling with classic Italian ingredients like Parmesan and ricotta felt natural, and worked really well,” Quinn says. “To me, the whole dish screams summer: charred corn with a bright hit of lime, finished with summer truffle to tie it all together.”

So, if you’re not quite ready to go of summer yet, Quinn and The Noortwyck shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to try at home, should they so desire. Or, if you’re fully in fall mode, feel free to file this away for next year.

And, all that said, Appetito recommends stopping into The Noortwyck this fall or winter to check out the restaurant’s additional offerings.

