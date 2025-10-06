Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Corn Agnolotti From NYC’s The Noortwyck

The Noortwyck’s Corn Agnolotti combines grilled corn, ricotta, parmesan, and summer truffle for a pasta that keeps a touch of summer on the table as fall begins.

9:00 AM EDT on October 6, 2025

Corn Agnolotti with summer truffle served at The Noortwyck.

The Noortwyck’s Corn Agnolotti blends grilled corn, Parmesan, and ricotta, finished with summer truffle.
Photo credit: Courtesy of The Noortwyck

Fall is officially here—but it’s worth holding on to some tastes of summer as the warm weather begins to wane.

The Noortwyck’s Corn Angolotti is a dish that’s worth replicating at home as we move into October. 

The offering started as an attempt to turn Elote-style corn into a pasta dish, according to Andy Quinn, chef and co-owner of The Noortwyck.

“I love the flavor of grilled corn, so blending that into a filling with classic Italian ingredients like Parmesan and ricotta felt natural, and worked really well,” Quinn says. “To me, the whole dish screams summer: charred corn with a bright hit of lime, finished with summer truffle to tie it all together.”

So, if you’re not quite ready to go of summer yet, Quinn and The Noortwyck shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to try at home, should they so desire. Or, if you’re fully in fall mode, feel free to file this away for next year.

And, all that said, Appetito recommends stopping into The Noortwyck this fall or winter to check out the restaurant’s additional offerings.

The Noortwyck’s Corn Angolotti is a dish that’s worth replicating at home as we move into October. 

The offering started as an attempt to turn Elote-style corn into a pasta dish, according to Andy Quinn, chef and co-owner of The Noortwyck.

“I love the flavor of grilled corn, so blending that into a filling with classic Italian ingredients like Parmesan and ricotta felt natural, and worked really well,” Quinn says. “To me, the whole dish screams summer: charred corn with a bright hit of lime, finished with summer truffle to tie it all together.”

So, if you’re not quite ready to go of summer yet, Quinn and The Noortwyck shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to try at home, should they so desire. Or, if you’re fully in fall mode, feel free to file this away for next year.

And, all that said, Appetito recommends stopping into The Noortwyck this fall or winter to check out the restaurant’s additional offerings.

The Noortwyck’s Corn Agnolotti

The Noortwyck’s Corn Agnolotti

0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Special Equipment: A pasta roller and pasta cutter or ravioli cutter; a stand mixer with a dough hook, a high-speed blender (such as a Vitamix); and a piping bag.

Pasta Dough

  • 1 lb. 1 00 flour, plus extra for dusting

  • 10 10 egg yolks

  • Filling

  • 3 ears 3 corn

  • 2 tbsp 2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 2 shallots, thinly sliced

  • 3 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 heavy cream

  • 1 cup 1 ricotta cheese

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1 1 lime, zested

  • To Serve

  • 8 oz 8 butter, diced

  • 1 small 1 bunch chives, finely sliced

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 freshly grated Pecorino Romano

Make the pasta dough

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment, add the “00” flour and begin to mix on a low speed.
  • Add all the egg yolks and continue to mix on a low speed for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, the dough should resemble a shaggy mix, similar to a pie crust. If the dough seems dry, add a tablespoon of cold water and continue to mix for another 2 minutes.
  • Once the dough looks good, remove from the mixer and knead on a clean surface until it becomes one homogeneous piece.
  • Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for one hour to rest. After 1 hour, knead the dough again; it should be a little softer this time. Wrap and rest for one more hour. Now your pasta dough is ready to roll.
  • Make the filling
  • Preheat the oven’s broiler to high heat.
  • Remove the husks from the corn and place on a baking sheet. Put the corn under the broiler for 3–4 minutes, until darkened and crackling. Turn and repeat on each side until browned all over. Remove corn and allow to cool to room temperature.
  • Once cooled, use a sharp knife to remove the kernels, saving all juice.
  • Heat a large flat-bottomed pan or saucepan to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and sweat shallots and garlic for 6 minutes without color. Add corn kernels and cook for another 5–6 minutes, ensuring nothing sticks. Add cream and bring to a boil.
  • Remove from heat, add ricotta, Parmesan, and lime zest. Blend in a high-speed blender until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag and cool.
  • Assemble
  • Set pasta roller to widest position. Divide dough into 4 equal-sized balls.
  • Take one ball and flatten using your hands. Keep remaining dough covered with plastic wrap.
  • Roll dough through pasta roller, flour surface, and move roller down one width. Repeat until you reach #1 setting.
  • You should have a sheet about 12 inches long and 4 inches wide. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
  • Repeat with all dough balls until you have 4 identical sheets.
  • Once the pasta is rolled out, place a sheet on a floured surface. Using the pasta cutter, cut the sheet long ways in half to make two equal length sheets that are each 2 inches wide.
  • Cut the tip off the piping bag of corn filling to create a hole that is 3/4-inch in diameter.
  • Pipe a line of the filling down the length of each pasta sheet and then fold each sheet over itself to encompass the filling, leaving a half inch of untouched pasta sheet on the top side.
  • Using the waved edge of the pasta cutter, roll the cutter through the filled pasta dough, starting from left to right, in half inch increments. The filled dough should roll up onto itself and make a seal, revealing the iconic pillow-shaped agnolotti pasta shape.
  • Serve
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. Drop the agnolotti into the boiling salted water and cook until the agnolotti floats to the surface, around 2 minutes.
  • Separately, take some of the pasta cooking water and place into a sauté pan on a medium-high heat.
  • Add the butter and meld together with the pasta water to form a glaze. Remove the cooked agnolotti from the boiling water and place straight into the glaze. Add the sliced chives and grated Pecorino, and swirl everything together until all agnolotti is coated in the glaze.
  • Divide the contents of the sauté pan equally between 6 pasta bowls, grate a little more Pecorino over to finish and serve immediately.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

How to Make Power Pasta

A nourishing whole grain pasta recipe with fresh greens, lemon, and pistachios that delivers comfort and flavor in every bite.

October 6, 2025
Shopping

Sunday Shop: Fall 2025 Wedding Guest Dresses I Can’t Stop Thinking About

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

October 5, 2025
Features

Castello Barone Vineyards in North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley

In the Yadkin Valley’s Swan Creek AVA, Castello Barone Vineyards blends Italian and French roots with North Carolina terroir, producing wines that honor heritage while embracing innovation.

October 2, 2025
Features

A Summer in Sirolo with the Semplici Family

A Canadian journalism student’s summer in Sirolo becomes a lesson in food, family, and the kind of love that lingers long after leaving Italy.

October 1, 2025
Features

The Alpine Wines of Alto Adige are Fresh and Crisp

Discover the refreshing red and white wines from Alto Adige in Italy's mountainous and northernmost corner.

October 1, 2025
See all posts