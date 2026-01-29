Skip to Content
Elevate your Super Bowl Sunday Spread with Lambrusco Punch

Add an Italian twist to your Super Bowl drinks menu—because your spread deserves more than just beer.

9:00 AM EST on January 29, 2026

Lambrusco Punch made with chilled Riunite Lambrusco, pomegranate juice, citrus, and frozen fruit cubes brings a festive Italian twist to Super Bowl Sunday entertaining.

Lambrusco Punch made with chilled Riunite Lambrusco brings a festive Italian twist to Super Bowl Sunday entertaining. Courtesy of Riunite

When we think of Super Bowl Sunday, beer and wings often come to mind. But your spread deserves more.

Enter Lambrusco Punch, a batch cocktail from Riunite, that is perfect to add an Italian twist to a very American tradition.

"I wanted the Lambrusco Punch to feel celebratory and easy, but with a clear Italian point of view,” says J’Nai Angelle Williams, creator of Lambrusco Punch.

Williams says Lambrusco’s natural freshness and sweet taste are perfect for a light punch.

“And its elegance brings lift and balance compared to a vodka-forward drink, keeping the Super Bowl party spirit while still feeling refined,” she says. “The pomegranate and citrus also add vibrant color and visual appeal. It's an easy way to introduce Italian wine into a game-day ritual without overthinking it.”

Lambrusco and Williams shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to make at home for gameday. 

Lambrusco Punch
Lambrusco Punch

12

10

Ingredients

  • 25 fl oz 25 Riunite Lambrusco, chilled

  • 25 fl oz 25 pomegranate jouce

  • 8.5 fl oz 8.5 triple sec

  • 25 fl oz 25 vodka

  • 1 whole 1 orange

  • 2 cups 2 pomegranate seeds

  • 1 cup 1 granulated sugar

Prepare the garnish:

  • Slice the orange into thin rounds, then quarters.
  • Place orange quarters and pomegranate seeds evenly in a large ice-cube tray.
  • Fill with water and freeze for 3–4 hours. Makes ~12 cubes.
  • Directions:
  • Make simple syrup: combine sugar and 1 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat until dissolved. Let cool. Store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

  • In a large bowl, mix pomegranate juice, triple sec, vodka, and ¼ cup simple syrup. Chill for at least 1 hour.
  • In a punch bowl, add the ice cubes with pomegranate seeds and orange, pour in the chilled mixture, and top with Riunite Lambrusco. Stir gently and serve.

