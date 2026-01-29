Elevate your Super Bowl Sunday Spread with Lambrusco Punch

When we think of Super Bowl Sunday, beer and wings often come to mind. But your spread deserves more.

Enter Lambrusco Punch, a batch cocktail from Riunite, that is perfect to add an Italian twist to a very American tradition.

"I wanted the Lambrusco Punch to feel celebratory and easy, but with a clear Italian point of view,” says J’Nai Angelle Williams, creator of Lambrusco Punch.

Williams says Lambrusco’s natural freshness and sweet taste are perfect for a light punch.

“And its elegance brings lift and balance compared to a vodka-forward drink, keeping the Super Bowl party spirit while still feeling refined,” she says. “The pomegranate and citrus also add vibrant color and visual appeal. It's an easy way to introduce Italian wine into a game-day ritual without overthinking it.”

Lambrusco and Williams shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to make at home for gameday.