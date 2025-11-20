‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs Already Feel Iconic

On our first visit, ‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs were described to us as a culinary experience akin to flying business class on Delta, sticking your head out the window and biting into a cloud.

That’s a metaphor that sticks with you.

The meatballs are a staple appetizer on ‘Ino’s menu that is made up of Italian dishes with English flair, paying homage to Chef Jamie Kenyon’s heritage.

The dish is his love letter to red wattle pork.

"I wanted to showcase how delicious red wattle pork can be,” Kenyon says. “It’s a beautiful animal.”

He continues: “My wife (Italian American) would always talk about her Sunday dinners and how her nanny’s meatballs were the highlight of the table. I was hoping to give my diners the same experience and created my own recipe.”

Kenyon and his team shared the recipe for Red Wattle Pork Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Ricotta with Appetito for those who might like to try the recipe at home. That said, we highly encourage a visit to the restaurant that is upscale, welcoming and sure to be a 2026 hotspot in New York City.