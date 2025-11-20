Skip to Content
‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs Already Feel Iconic

Chef Jamie Kenyon’s Red Wattle pork meatballs have become a signature at ‘Ino, earning a devoted following for their delicate texture, vibrant flavor, and thoughtful nod to both heritage and tradition.

11:02 AM EST on November 20, 2025

‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta served in a white bowl on a wooden cutting board.

‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta, a dish already defining the restaurant’s identity. Photo credit: Greg Rhein

On our first visit, ‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs were described to us as a culinary experience akin to flying business class on Delta, sticking your head out the window and biting into a cloud.

That’s a metaphor that sticks with you.

The meatballs are a staple appetizer on ‘Ino’s menu that is made up of Italian dishes with English flair, paying homage to Chef Jamie Kenyon’s heritage.

The dish is his love letter to red wattle pork. 

"I wanted to showcase how delicious red wattle pork can be,”  Kenyon says. “It’s a beautiful animal.”

He continues: “My wife (Italian American) would always talk about her Sunday dinners and how her nanny’s meatballs were the highlight of the table. I was hoping to give my diners the same experience and created my own recipe.”

Kenyon and his team shared the recipe for Red Wattle Pork Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Ricotta with Appetito for those who might like to try the recipe at home. That said, we highly encourage a visit to the restaurant that is upscale, welcoming and sure to be a 2026 hotspot in New York City.

Red Wattle Pork Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Ricotta 

Recipe by Chef Jamie Kenyon from 'Ino's
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

1

hour 
Cooking time

1

hour 

Allergies/Aversions: Contains pork, gluten, garlic, citrus, and dairy

Ingredients for meatballs

  • 2 lb. 2 ground heritage Red Wattle pork

  • 1 lb. 1 potato bread (preferably day-old) 

  • 2 2 whole garlic cloves

  • 1/2 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped 

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 1 cup 1 whole milk

  • 6 oz. 6 grated cheese (50/50 Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano) 

  • 3 3 whole eggs

  • 1 oz. 1 kosher salt (about 2 tbsp)

  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste (about 5 cracks)

  • Ingredients for tomato sauce

  • 3 3 medium garlic cloves, peeled

  • 10 10 fresh basil leaves, loosely packed, plus small leaves for garnish 

  • 3 tbsp. 3  tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 crushed red pepper flakes

  • 1 oz. 1 unsalted butter

  • 1 1 medium yellow onion (about 10 ounces), peeled and halved lengthwise with root end intact

  • 1 28 oz. 1 can crushed San Marzano tomatoes, or whole peeled tomatoes, hand-crushed

  • 1 cup 1 water (use to rinse out tomato cans)

  • 1 3-inch 1 piece Parmigiano-Reggiano rind

Instructions for meatballs

  • Soak the bread: Tear the potato bread into small pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Pour the milk over the bread and let soak for about 15 minutes, until the bread is fully softened.
  • Mix the base: Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the soaked bread until smooth. Add the pork and mix on medium speed until incorporated.
  • Add the remaining ingredients: Incorporate the eggs, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, salt, black pepper, and cheeses. Mix until fully combined and uniform, being careful not to overmix.
  • Form the meatballs: Portion into 60 g (about 2 oz) balls and roll gently until smooth and even.
  • Pan-fry the meatballs: Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat with a thin layer of olive oil. Brown the meatballs in batches, turning to color evenly on all sides. Do not overcrowd the pan.
  • Transfer to sauce: Once browned, transfer the meatballs to simmer gently in tomato sauce for meatballs (directions listed below) for 20–25 minutes, until fully cooked through and tender.
  • To serve: Spoon several meatballs with sauce into a shallow bowl or plate. Finish with a generous dollop of housemade ricotta (or high-quality store-bought) and a drizzle of olive oil.
  • Garnish with basil and freshly grated Pecorino, if desired. 
  • Instructions for tomato sauce
  • Infuse the garlic and basil: In a small saucepan, combine the garlic, basil leaves, olive oil, and crushed red pepper flakes. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat. Cook until the basil wilts but remains bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly, about 15 minutes. 
  • Blend the aromatics: Transfer the garlic mixture to a blender or food processor (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Set aside.
  • Start the base: In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion halves, cut side down, and cook undisturbed until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes.
  • Simmer the sauce: Add the crushed tomatoes and water (swish about ½ cup water in each tomato can to capture remaining sauce). Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add the cheese rind, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened and slightly reduced, about 40 minutes. 
  • Finish the sauce: Remove and discard the cheese rind and onion. Stir in the reserved garlic-basil purée and salt. Simmer gently for 5 minutes to blend flavors.
  • Taste and adjust: Adjust seasoning as needed. For a richer finish, stir in a drizzle of olive oil before serving. 

Notes

  • Chef’s Meatball notes 
    • Potato bread helps retain moisture and gives a soft, delicate texture. 
    • Avoid overmixing — it can make the meatballs dense. Stop when the mixture is cohesive. 
    • Cook a small test piece to check seasoning before rolling the full batch.
    • Meatballs can be cooked ahead, held in sauce, and gently reheated for service. 
    • Pairs beautifully with a rustic Sangiovese or Barbera.


  • Tomato Sauce serving notes
    • Use this sauce to simmer pan-fried Heritage Pork Meatballs until tender and fully infused with flavor. 
    • Garnish with small basil leaves and a spoonful of housemade or high-quality ricotta. 
    • The sauce keeps up to 5 days refrigerated, or freeze up to 1 month.
  • Tomato Sauce for Meatballs: Prep Time: 15 minutes 
    Cook Time: 45 minutes 
    Yield: About 2 quarts 
    Allergies/Aversions: Contains dairy (Parmigiano-Reggiano)

