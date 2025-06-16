How to Make a Simple Ricotta at Home

At first glance, homemade ricotta might seem intimidating, but it’s actually one of the simplest and most rewarding kitchen projects.

With just a bit of time and patience, the result is a creamy, fresh cheese that’s endlessly versatile. It’s perfect spread on crispy homemade crostini, topped with juicy tomato slices, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of quality olive oil. It also pairs beautifully with ripe summer peaches and a touch of hot honey.

One especially indulgent way to enjoy it is as a rich dollop melting into a bowl of slow-cooked ragù over homemade pappardelle, an unforgettable combination.

This recipe makes a little over a cup, but be assured once you make it, going forward you will double, maybe even triple the recipe!