How to Make a Simple Ricotta at Home

Preparing fresh ricotta at home requires only four ingredients to create a versatile and creamy cheese with myriad uses.

10:00 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

Homemade ricotta crostini with summer peaches.

Homemade ricotta crostini with summer peaches.

At first glance, homemade ricotta might seem intimidating, but it’s actually one of the simplest and most rewarding kitchen projects.

With just a bit of time and patience, the result is a creamy, fresh cheese that’s endlessly versatile. It’s perfect spread on crispy homemade crostini, topped with juicy tomato slices, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of quality olive oil. It also pairs beautifully with ripe summer peaches and a touch of hot honey.

One especially indulgent way to enjoy it is as a rich dollop melting into a bowl of slow-cooked ragù over homemade pappardelle, an unforgettable combination.

This recipe makes a little over a cup, but be assured once you make it, going forward you will double, maybe even triple the recipe!

Simple Ricotta Magic

Simple Ricotta Magic

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups 4  whole milk

  • 1 cup 1  heavy cream

  • 3 tbsp. 3  white vinegar

  • Pinch salt

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, on medium heat bring milk and cream to 190 degrees, ensuring you do NOT let the milk and cream boil (if you don't have a thermometer, just heat until you see steam coming up from the pan, and some froth on top). 
  • Remove pan from heat and add vinegar in 1 tbsp at a time, stirring between.  
  • Let sit for 10 minutes to allow the curdles to form.
  • Line a strainer with cheesecloth or a large coffee filter.  
  • Using a slotted spoon, remove the curdles from the pot and place into the strainer.  
  • Allow to sit for 10-15 minutes, then give it a gentle squeeze.  
  • Place into a bowl and add salt (I recommend Fleur de Sel).
  • Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.   
  • Use within 5 days of making. 

