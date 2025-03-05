How an American Fries Sand Smelt in the Venetian Lagoon

I met Allison Zurfluh in the summer of 2014 when I was teaching a travel writing course at John Cabot University in Rome. Allison would come down from Venice, where she was working in journalism, to hang out with the American ex-pats who had adopted me for the summer.

When Allison took on the management of Isola Santa Cristina, one of the largest of the 70 some islands in the Venetian lagoon, she included me on a press tour of American and European journalists, which I wrote about here for Conde Nast Traveler.

A highlight of the trip to Isola Santa Cristina was a visit to the private island by a famous Burano seafood restaurateur accompanied by local fisherman who brought fresh catch, requisite ingredients and equipment for a Venetian fish fry. It was clear, at that time, that Allison enjoyed tremendous rapport with the locals.

Allison Zurfluh in her boat on the waters of the Venetian Lagoon.

Over the subsequent years, Allison abandoned her work in journalism, travel and hospitality in favor of life on Burano and the waters of the lagoon. She dedicated her time to painting, in watercolor and oil, portraits of her beloved surroundings. Allison, an ardent environmentalist, also co-founded the Barena Association with a mission to "develop projects that encourage non-tourism-oriented repopulation and remove big waste from the protected wetlands of the northern lagoon." Most interestingly, Allison also immersed herself in the lives of the aforementioned fisherman, acquiring her own skiff and skills required for the ancient trade.

Allison wrote poetically about a typical day on the water with a legendary fisherman here .

The recipe for the fried Sand Smelt they caught that day is below.