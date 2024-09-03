How to Make Focaccia with Potatoes in the Dough

Focaccia is one of the great Italian flatbreads that can be found all over Italy in different regional variations, as well as at American tables, whether in the breadbasket to accompany meals, as the carb component on the charcuterie board, or the bread in your lunchtime panino, among others.

For this recipe, I add cooked potatoes to the dough, a tradition popular in Puglia, which gives the crumb a moist, chewy center, as well as depth of flavor. The super crispy crust provides the perfect textural contrast to the moist crumb and the addition of farmer’s market tomatoes, olive oil, and salt yields a flavorful focaccia delicious enjoyed on its own, warm out of the oven, or toasted and sliced in half the following day, used as a sandwich bread.

Buon Appetito!