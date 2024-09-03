Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Focaccia with Potatoes in the Dough

Our contributor shares a recipe for making focaccia with potatoes in the style of the bakers in the region of Puglia

9:00 AM EDT on September 3, 2024

Potato Focaccia.

Potato Focaccia.

Focaccia is one of the great Italian flatbreads that can be found all over Italy in different regional variations, as well as at American tables, whether in the breadbasket to accompany meals, as the carb component on the charcuterie board, or the bread in your lunchtime panino, among others.

For this recipe, I add cooked potatoes to the dough, a tradition popular in Puglia, which gives the crumb a moist, chewy center, as well as depth of flavor. The super crispy crust provides the perfect textural contrast to the moist crumb and the addition of farmer’s market tomatoes, olive oil, and salt yields a flavorful focaccia delicious enjoyed on its own, warm out of the oven, or toasted and sliced in half the following day, used as a sandwich bread.

Buon Appetito!

Potato Focaccia

Potato Focaccia

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

12

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups 3 water (lukewarm / 100F – 110F)

  • 1 Tbsp. 1 sugar

  • 1 Tbsp. 1 (+ 1 ½ Tsps.) active dry yeast

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 EVOO

  • 5-1/3 cups 5-1/3 bread flour (sifted)

  • 3 medium 3 potatoes (cooked and skin removed)

  • 1 Tbsp. 1 (+ 1 Tsp.) salt

  • 1-3/4 cups 1-3/4 cherry tomatoes, sliced

  • EVOO to taste

  • salt & pepper to taste

Directions

  • The Day Before
  • Place 3 medium sized potatoes in a microwave-resistant bowl, cover with plastic wrap and microwave in potato setting until cooked all the way through. Potatoes should be tender and moist. Remove skin and pass through a rice cooker. Set aside.
  • In the bowl of a standing mixer, combine lukewarm water (100F to 110F), active dry yeast and sugar and allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes until yeast is dissolved and mixture becomes foamy.
  • With the hook attachment, start mixing while incorporating EVOO, bread flour, and cooked potatoes.
  • Beat for about five minutes, then add salt, and beat for an additional two minutes.
  • Pour dough in an oiled bowl, oil the top of the dough as well, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
  • Note: dough will be very sticky and will double in volume.
  • The Following Day
  • Slice cherry tomatoes in half, drizzle with EVOO, salt, and pepper to taste, and place in fridge, allowing the tomatoes to marinate in their own juices while the dough is proofing.
  • Flour a work surface and flip the dough bowl upside down onto the floured work bench.
  • Flour a bench scraper and cut the dough in half, and with floured hands, fold each half onto itself as if folding an envelope (four folds), flip upside down and form a ball, rolling dough gently back and forth between your hands and in circular motion, until the bottom is sealed, trapping inside air bubbles which will give an airy texture to the crumb.
  • Place dough ball on oiled 9” x 3” mold, and lightly oil the top of the dough as well. Loosely place plastic wrap on top and allow dough to rise until doubled in volume.
  • When dough almost reaches edge of the mold, preheat oven to 430F.
  • Press dimples into the dough with your fingertips.
  • Place the tomatoes throughout the top of the dough, and drizzle with the juices of the marinade as well as more olive oil. Part of the liquid will seep through the crust, enhancing the flavor of the focaccia.
  • Place pans on the bottom rack of the oven for a crispier crust and bake at 430F for approximately 25 minutes, then increase oven temperature to 450F and bake until the dough takes on golden color and is baked all the way through.
  • Immediately upon removing from the oven, brush focaccia with EVOO and sprinkle with sea salt. Un-mold into a wire rack and allow to cool.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Guides

Where to Eat Italian During New York Fashion Week

Count on these 12 restaurants, many of which focus on Italian cuisine, to be among the hottest spots in the city during New York Fashion Week, which kicks off Friday.

September 2, 2024
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Nars, Helly Hansen, Gitano Island 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

September 1, 2024
Features

NA Slice Brings Neapolitan Pizza and Pasta Culture to NYC

Our Health & Wellness expert meets Luigi Gallo of NA Slice to learn about the culture of Neapolitan cuisine he has brought to NYC.

August 28, 2024
See all posts