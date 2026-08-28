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How To Make Pasticcini Di Mandorle (Sicilian Almond Cookies)

Soft, chewy and lightly crisp, these traditional cookies are a taste of Sicily.

10:00 AM EDT on August 28, 2026

Soft, chewy and lightly crisp, these traditional cookies are a taste of Sicily.

Soft, chewy and lightly crisp, these traditional cookies are a taste of Sicily.

Almonds are a staple in Sicilian pastry, making some of the island’s most adored treats a little sweeter, from frutta di Martorana, the little fruit-shaped sweets made of almond paste, to granita, the semifrozen dessert enjoyed at breakfast alongside a sweet brioche bun. And let’s not forget the iconic Cassata Siciliana, the delicious ornate cake filled with sweetened sheep’s milk ricotta and enveloped in moistened sponge cake and almond paste, decorated like a little jewel.

Pasticcini di Mandorle continue the tradition of using almonds as a star ingredient, resulting in a cookie that’s soft and chewy on the inside, with a crispy outer crust. For this variation, I used a combination of almond flour, lemon zest, orange blossom water, and acacia honey, dusted in sugar with a candied cherry on top. They’re best made at least a day ahead as the flavor continues to develop after baking, and they keep well in an airtight container for up to a week. Be warned, however, that they probably won’t last that long. Every time I make them, they disappear within minutes.

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Pasticcini di Mandorle

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
0.0 from 0 votes
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Yield: 2 dozen cookies

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups 2 1/2 almond flour

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 granulated sugar

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 salt

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 2 large 2 egg whites

  • 1 tbsp. 1 +1 tsp. acacia honey

  • 1/2 tbsp. 1/2 orange blossom water

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 Boyajian almond extract (for different brand, adjust to taste)

  • powdered sugar for dusting (about 1 cup)

  • candied cherries for topping (about 24 pieces)

Directions

  • In a kitchenaid bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the almond flour, granulated sugar, salt, and lemon zest.
  • Mix well to distribute the ingredients evenly.
  • Add the egg whites, acacia honey, orange blossom water, and almond extract.
  • Mix until everything is thoroughly incorporated and a sticky dough forms.
  • Cover the dough and refrigerate until chilled, a few hours or overnight.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silpat.
  • Divide the dough into 24 portions, approximately the size of an overflowing tablespoon, and roll each portion between your palms to form balls.
  • Toss the cookies in confectioners' sugar, coating them generously.
  • Arrange them on the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each cookie as they will expand a little.
  • Press a candied cherry into the center of each cookie.
  • Bake until the cookies are lightly golden on the bottom while remaining soft in the center, for approximately 12-14 minutes.
  • Please note: baking temperature and time are just a guide, adjust to your oven’s specifics.
  • For best flavor, bake at least a day in advance to allow the flavor to continue to develop. Keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

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