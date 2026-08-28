How To Make Pasticcini Di Mandorle (Sicilian Almond Cookies)

Almonds are a staple in Sicilian pastry, making some of the island’s most adored treats a little sweeter, from frutta di Martorana, the little fruit-shaped sweets made of almond paste, to granita, the semifrozen dessert enjoyed at breakfast alongside a sweet brioche bun. And let’s not forget the iconic Cassata Siciliana, the delicious ornate cake filled with sweetened sheep’s milk ricotta and enveloped in moistened sponge cake and almond paste, decorated like a little jewel.

Pasticcini di Mandorle continue the tradition of using almonds as a star ingredient, resulting in a cookie that’s soft and chewy on the inside, with a crispy outer crust. For this variation, I used a combination of almond flour, lemon zest, orange blossom water, and acacia honey, dusted in sugar with a candied cherry on top. They’re best made at least a day ahead as the flavor continues to develop after baking, and they keep well in an airtight container for up to a week. Be warned, however, that they probably won’t last that long. Every time I make them, they disappear within minutes.