Italian Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad Recipe

Some of the best recipes you’ll ever make don’t come from fancy restaurants or complicated cookbooks—they come from family kitchens where simple, fresh ingredients were transformed into something unforgettable. This Italian Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad is one of those recipes. My grandmother believed that if the ingredients were fresh, you didn’t need to do much to them. A few red potatoes, crisp string beans, sweet onion, fragrant basil, good extra virgin olive oil, and a splash of red wine vinegar were all it took to create a dish everyone looked forward to.

This is one of my favorite summer side dishes, but it’s so hearty and satisfying that I’ll gladly enjoy it as a light lunch or dinner any day of the week. It’s the kind of recipe that’s even better after it sits for a while, allowing the warm potatoes to soak up every bit of that simple vinaigrette. Whether you’re serving it alongside grilled chicken, steak, burgers, or fresh fish, or enjoying a bowl all by itself, it always disappears fast.

Recipes like this remind me that great food doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. When you start with good ingredients and prepare them with care, simple food always wins.