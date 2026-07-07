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Italian Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad Recipe

Simple ingredients and timeless flavors make this a recipe you'll want to serve all season.

10:00 AM EDT on July 7, 2026

Fresh potatoes, crisp string beans, basil, and red onion come together in this classic Italian summer salad

Fresh potatoes, crisp string beans, basil, and red onion come together in this classic Italian summer salad.

Some of the best recipes you’ll ever make don’t come from fancy restaurants or complicated cookbooks—they come from family kitchens where simple, fresh ingredients were transformed into something unforgettable. This Italian Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad is one of those recipes. My grandmother believed that if the ingredients were fresh, you didn’t need to do much to them. A few red potatoes, crisp string beans, sweet onion, fragrant basil, good extra virgin olive oil, and a splash of red wine vinegar were all it took to create a dish everyone looked forward to.

This is one of my favorite summer side dishes, but it’s so hearty and satisfying that I’ll gladly enjoy it as a light lunch or dinner any day of the week. It’s the kind of recipe that’s even better after it sits for a while, allowing the warm potatoes to soak up every bit of that simple vinaigrette. Whether you’re serving it alongside grilled chicken, steak, burgers, or fresh fish, or enjoying a bowl all by itself, it always disappears fast.

Recipes like this remind me that great food doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. When you start with good ingredients and prepare them with care, simple food always wins.

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Potato, String Bean & Onion Salad

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 red potatoes, cut into 1 inch chunks

  • 1/2 lb. 1/2 fresh string beans (green beans) or a combination of green beans and wax beans, if available, trimmed

  • 1/2 medium 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 1/2 tbsp. 1 1/2 red wine vinegar

  • 1 small 1 garlic clove, grated or very finely minced

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 sea salt, or to taste

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 freshly ground black pepper

  • 4-5 4-5 fresh basil leaves, torn

  • pinch dried oregano or crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. 
  • Add the potatoes and cook for 12–15 minutes, or until fork tender.
  • During the last 3–4 minutes, add the string beans (and wax beans, if using). 
  • Cook until crisp-tender and bright in color.
  • Drain well and let cool for about 5 minutes.
  • Place the warm potatoes, beans, and sliced onion in a large bowl.
  • Drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.
  • Add the garlic, salt and black pepper, then gently toss until everything is evenly coated.
  • Fold in the torn basil and, if using, a pinch of dried oregano or crushed red pepper flakes.
  • Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
  • It’s even better after a few hours—or the next day.

Notes

  • Daniel’s Tip ❤️️
    Always dress the potatoes while they’re still warm. They’ll soak up the olive oil and vinegar, giving every bite incredible flavor. If you can find fresh wax beans, use half green beans and half wax beans for the most authentic Italian version. Simple ingredients. Incredible flavor. That’s what Grandma-style cooking is all about.

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