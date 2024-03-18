Recipes
Make St. Joseph’s Day Pasta the Brooklyn Roots Way
Acclaimed chef Thomas Perone of Brooklyn Roots shares his recipe for St. Joseph's Day Pasta featuring marinated fish and robust aromatics.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
A Butter-less Colomba from an EVOO Estate in Bologna
An award-winning extra virgin olive oil producer from Bologna has reimagined the Colomba for Easter sans butter.
Roscioli Attracts A-List Italian Chefs to NYC for Special Events
The hot SoHo offshoot of the famed Italian restaurant from Rome has quietly been offering pasta classes and special dinners featuring well-known chefs from Italy. Here’s what to know.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Ora Organic, The Noortwyck, Diane von Furstenberg for Target
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Shrimp Oreganata That Would Make Bubba’s List in Forrest Gump
This recipe for shrimp oreganata turns the butterflied shrimp into a sort of cutlet, then tops it off with a white wine butter sauce.