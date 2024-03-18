Skip to Content
Recipes

Make St. Joseph's Day Pasta the Brooklyn Roots Way

Acclaimed chef Thomas Perone of Brooklyn Roots shares his recipe for St. Joseph's Day Pasta featuring marinated fish and robust aromatics.

10:00 AM EDT on March 18, 2024

St. Joseph's Day Pasta at Brooklyn Roots.

St. Joseph’s Day Pasta at Brooklyn Roots.

March 19th is St. Joseph's Day, which is Father's Day in Italy. Celebrating one of history's most recognized fathers requires food, of course.

The St. Joseph's Day table is adorned with foods that are associated with luck, including lemons and fava beans. Most common are foods with breadcrumbs, representing the work Joseph did as a carpenter. A no-no on the St. Joseph's Table is meat since the holiday falls during Lent.

The signature dish of this holiday is St. Joseph's Day Pasta, a variation of Pasta con Sarde that is heavy on breadcrumbs.

We asked our friend, Chef Thomas Joseph Perone of Brooklyn Roots to share his personal recipe, which is one worthy of this important holiday. And check out the video of Chef Thomas' preparation above.

St. Joseph's Day Pasta

St. Joseph's Day Pasta

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Thomas Joseph Perone
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 white wine

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 golden raisins

  • 1 tsp. 1 saffron

  • 4 oz. 4 sardines

  • 4 oz. 4 marinated anchovies

  • 1 tbs. 1 fennel pollen (+ 1 tsp.)

  • 1 tsp. 1 fennel seeds

  • fennel fronds for garnish

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 toasted pine nuts (+ more for garnish).

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 fennel brunoise (between a dice and a mince)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 caramelized onions

  • 1/2 lb. 1/2 dried bucatini, prepared al dente.

  • 1 tsp. 1 Calabrian chili oil

  • Salt & pepper to taste.

Directions

  • Steep the raisins and saffron in the white wine overnight.
  • Marinate the anchovies and sardines in olive oil overnight.
  • Combine the fennel pollen with the breadcrumbs.
  • In a hot sauté pan, add the oil from the anchovies and sardines.
  • Add the anchovies and sardines.
  • Add the white wine / saffron marinade and the raisins.
  • Add the toasted pine nuts.
  • Add the fennel pollen (saving the additional 1 tsp.).
  • Add the fennel seeds.
  • Season with S&P. Toss.
  • Add the prepared bucatini. Toss.
  • Add the breadcrumbs and the additional fennel pollen.
  • Toss vigorously and plate.
  • Garnish with fennel fronds, additional pine nuts and a swirl of EVOO.

