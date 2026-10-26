Mondays with Michele: Italian Stuffed Peppers

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my series, “ Mondays with Michele ”

Stuffed peppers were a dish we often had on Mondays growing up, so I thought they were perfect for another edition of Mondays with Michele.

We would always have tomato sauce left over and maybe pork ribs, a bit of sausage and meatballs from our Sunday family dinner to use up and make another meal out of on Monday.

My grandmother and mom would smash up some of the meatballs into the sauce and add rice to it to make the stuffing. It was a great way to use up our leftovers as we never wasted anything.

We would stuff all different kinds of peppers, depending on what we had from the garden or store. Most of the time, some cubanelle, long hots or traditional green peppers would be the stars.

Great food memories always stay in our hearts, and this comforting classic dish is one that has stayed with me. My recipe is a bit different from my mom’s, but its rustic style still shines through.

It’s an easy make- ahead dinner too and tastes just as delicious the next day!