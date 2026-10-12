Mondays with Michele: Baked Flounder Piccata Style

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa, and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito Magazine for my new series, Mondays with Michele.
I’m bringing a taste of the sea to Mondays with Michele. My new Flounder Piccata recipe is a light and fresh dish that can be on the table in about 30 minutes. The vibrant sauce is baked right in the same pan as the fish, so there’s no messy stovetop. Let’s be honest, who needs a mess on Meatless Monday? I don’t use flour for the crust, just Italian breadcrumbs. You can make this gluten free by using gluten-free breadcrumbs to accommodate friends and family who avoid gluten.
The traditional piccata sauce is magic with the light and flaky flounder. If you can’t find or don’t like flounder, I have also made this with salmon and snapper, so it’s really a versatile recipe. The lemon adds brightness and the capers bring the briny punch to the party. I like to serve it with some nice garlicky broccoli rabe and crusty bread to soak up the sauce.
Save this recipe, as it would make a great addition to your holiday table for your pescatarian friends. I think it would be a nice addition to your Feast of the Seven Fishes, too! You can find this and all my recipes at Appetito Magazine and on my Instagram page, @michele7533. Follow me for more traditional Italian food and my inspired new Italian dishes.
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