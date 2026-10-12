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Recipes

Mondays with Michele: Baked Flounder Piccata Style

Michele’s 30-minute fish dinner pairs tender flounder with a buttery lemon-caper sauce and a breadcrumb topping.

9:00 AM EDT on October 12, 2026

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa, and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito Magazine for my new series, Mondays with Michele.

I’m bringing a taste of the sea to Mondays with Michele. My new Flounder Piccata recipe is a light and fresh dish that can be on the table in about 30 minutes. The vibrant sauce is baked right in the same pan as the fish, so there’s no messy stovetop. Let’s be honest, who needs a mess on Meatless Monday? I don’t use flour for the crust, just Italian breadcrumbs. You can make this gluten free by using gluten-free breadcrumbs to accommodate friends and family who avoid gluten.

The traditional piccata sauce is magic with the light and flaky flounder. If you can’t find or don’t like flounder, I have also made this with salmon and snapper, so it’s really a versatile recipe. The lemon adds brightness and the capers bring the briny punch to the party. I like to serve it with some nice garlicky broccoli rabe and crusty bread to soak up the sauce.

Save this recipe, as it would make a great addition to your holiday table for your pescatarian friends. I think it would be a nice addition to your Feast of the Seven Fishes, too! You can find this and all my recipes at Appetito Magazine and on my Instagram page, @michele7533. Follow me for more traditional Italian food and my inspired new Italian dishes.

Baked Flounder Piccata Style
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Baked Flounder Piccata Style

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

12

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 flounder filets patted dry (about 1 ½ pounds- 2 lbs. total)

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil (for fish)

  • olive oil spray (for pan)

  • salt & pepper, to taste

  • Piccata sauce

  • 3 3 cloves chopped garlic

  • zest of one lemon

  • 2 tbsp. 2 fresh lemon juice

  • 2 tbsp. 2 capers, drained and rinsed

  • 4 tbsp. 4 unsalted butter, melted

  • 2 tbsp. 2 Italian seasoned breadcrumbs mixed with 1 tbsp. Pecorino Romano cheese

  • 2 tbsp. 2 fresh parsley for serving

  • lemon wedges for serving

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 F and spray a baking dish with oil.
  • Place the dry filets in an even layer and rub them with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Mix the garlic, lemon juice and zest, butter and capers in a bowl and pour over the fish sprinkling the breadcrumbs on top.
  • Bake 12 to 14 minutes until the fish is cooked through and flakey then let stand 3 to 5 minutes before serving.
  • Top with fresh parsley and spoon the sauce on top for a delicious dinner that everyone will love!

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