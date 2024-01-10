Italian cocktail culture finally gets its bible with Paul Feinstein's definitive new book, Italy Cocktails—An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia. To source the recipes, the veteran food and travel writer looked to bars and brands from Italy to the United States and beyond, resulting in a collection that spans aperitivo to digestivo and everything in between. You'll find uniquely flavored cocktails such as the Negroni Fleur de Lys, created by bartender Luca Picchi at Caffè Gilli on Florence's famed Via Roma. It's featured below, along with useful advice on assembling the perfect Italian bar cart, knowing your way around Italian vermouths, and much more.

World-renowned bartender Luca Picchi is known for his variety of Negronis, and this particular version is one of a kind. Picchi replaces Campari with Amaro Santoni for extra bitterness but then brings in the flavors of apple juice and the licorice-forward star anise to balance against the herbal essence of the gin and dry vermouth. It’s a multilayered concoction that Picchi describes as a “fruity, delicate, springtime creation. A light Negroni that is very delicate with a balsamic touch.”

Excerpted with permission from Italy Cocktails — An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia by Paul Feinstein published by Cider Mill Press, December 2023.

Negroni Fleur de Lys







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Luca Picchi Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients ⅔ oz. Panarea Island Gin

½ oz. Amaro Santoni

⅔ oz. Baldoria Bianco Vermouth

⅓ oz. Star Anise Syrup (see notes)

⅔ oz. clear apple juice Directions Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice.

Add all the ingredients and stir.

Garnish with a lemon twist, slice of green apple, and edible flowers Notes Star Anise Syrup: Crush 13 ½ oz. star anise with a mortar and pestle. In a large pot, combine the crushed star anise with 2 liters water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool, then strain it through a net-mesh strainer. Combine with 600 grams granulated white sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook