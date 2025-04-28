The Scented Memory of Steak Pizzaiola

I have an expression called “scented memory.” This is when an aroma transports you back to a special time and memory in your life.

When I make my grandmother's steak pizzaiola, the aroma hits me, and I am back in the 60s and 70s coming home from school when the aroma of her steak pizzaiola braising on the stove leads me directly into the kitchen.

There are many recipes for steak pizzaiola. This one my grandmother carried with her from Bari, Italy in 1921. For me, it is the only way to make this classic peasant dish. She taught me to use a very inexpensive cut of beef, like chuck steak, because she would braise the beef in the tomatoes and the onions for hours. The result would be a beef dish that literally melts in your mouth.

The sauce is outstanding, so if you want to make some pasta, rigatoni is a perfect choice. You can freeze extra sauce for another day.

If you make my grandmother’s recipe, I hope it creates a “scented memory” for your family.