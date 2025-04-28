Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

The Scented Memory of Steak Pizzaiola

A scented, childhood memory of braised steak pizzaiola inspires this recipe for a classic Italian peasant dish.

9:00 AM EDT on April 28, 2025

Steak Pizzaiola from Daniel Mancini.

Steak Pizzaiola from Daniel Mancini.

I have an expression called “scented memory.” This is when an aroma transports you back to a special time and memory in your life.

When I make my grandmother's steak pizzaiola, the aroma hits me, and I am back in the 60s and 70s coming home from school when the aroma of her steak pizzaiola braising on the stove leads me directly into the kitchen.

There are many recipes for steak pizzaiola. This one my grandmother carried with her from Bari, Italy in 1921. For me, it is the only way to make this classic peasant dish. She taught me to use a very inexpensive cut of beef, like chuck steak, because she would braise the beef in the tomatoes and the onions for hours. The result would be a beef dish that literally melts in your mouth.

The sauce is outstanding, so if you want to make some pasta, rigatoni is a perfect choice. You can freeze extra sauce for another day.

If you make my grandmother’s recipe, I hope it creates a “scented memory” for your family.

Steak Pizzaiola

Steak Pizzaiola

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 2 lb. 2 chuck steak, cut 2-inches thick

  • 2 cups 2 onion, chopped

  • 6 cloves 6 garlic, left whole

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 28-ounce 2 cans whole plum tomatoes crushed by hand

  • 1 28-ounce 1 can plum tomatoes left whole

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 water

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 red wine (Chianti or Barolo)

  • 2 tsp. 2 dry oregano, plus a pinch

  • cracked black pepper

  • salt

  • 2 2 bay leaves

Directions

  • In a large, heavy pot add the oil and get that very hot.
  • Season both sides of the meat with salt.
  • Brown the beef on both sides then remove to a dish.
  • Add the wine and deglaze the pot, use a wooded spoon to do this.
  • Add the onions and garlic; sauté this for 2 minutes.
  • Add all the tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano, pinch or pepper, water bring this to a boil.
  • Add the beef, push it under the tomatoes
  • Cover the pot put the heat to a very low simmer and let this braise for 1.5 hours. Check it along the way and spoon the sauce on the beef.
  • Remove the lid and simmer for 30 minutes longer to thicken the sauce.
  • Discard the bay leaves.
  • Serve the Steak Pizzaiola with the sauce and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

How Chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulo’s Spends His Day Off

Chef Matthew Cutolo of the legendary Brooklyn Italian restaurant, Gargiulo's, shares how he spends his day off.

April 28, 2025
Features

Inside a Tony Bennett “Family Dinner” with De Niro and Scorsese

The Tony Bennett "Family Dinner" event in Manhattan raised funds for his NFP that provides arts' funding to public schools in NYC.

April 25, 2025
Features

A Citrusy Siege and Medieval Mayhem in Ivrea’s Carnevale Celebrations

The northern Italian city of Ivrea celebrates Carnevale with weeks of festivities that include a fierce orange throwing battle.

April 24, 2025
See all posts