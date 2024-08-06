Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Strawberry Panna Cotta From the Cookbook Dolci!

In an excerpt from his new cookbook, Dolci!, Brooklyn baker and restaurateur Renato Poliafito shares a recipe for delicious strawberry panna cotta.

9:42 AM EDT on August 6, 2024

This strawberry panna cotta recipe is excerpted from Renato Poliafito's new cookbook, Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent (Knopf). Read our related interview with Poliafito, the son of Sicilian immigrants who became a baker and then a restaurateur, with a bakery and café, Ciao, Gloria, in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and a new market and restaurant soon opening across the street, Pasta Night.

Nigella Lawson said it best: Panna cotta should have the quiver of a seventeenth-century courtesan’s inner thigh. Panna cotta, literally “cooked cream,” is a softly set pudding and a wonderfully blank canvas for any number of flavors mixed in or served on top. This one takes things in a daring direction with a beautiful presentation that is surprisingly easy to execute. But if you want to keep things simple, feel free to pour the panna cotta into small bowls or ramekins to set and finish with warm melted chocolate, gooey caramel, or a spoonful of stewed fruit.

Strawberry Panna Cotta

Strawberry Panna Cotta

Recipe by Renato Poliafito
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

4

hours 
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • FOR THE PANNA COTTA

  • 5 grams 5 (2 tsp.) Unflavored gelatin

  • 225 grams 225 (1 cup) Whole milk

  • 230 grams 230 (1 cup) Heavy cream

  • 50 grams 50 (¼ cup) Granulated sugar

  • 12 grams 12 (2 tsp.) Vanilla bean paste

  • or 10 grams (2 tsp.) pure vanilla extract

  • FOR THE STRAWBERRIES

  • 5 grams 5 (2 tsp.) Unflavored gelatin

  • 255 grams 255 (1 cup) Seedless strawberry jam

  • 170 grams 170 (1 cup) Sliced strawberries

Directions

  • For the Panna Cotta
  • In a muffin tin, set four 8-ounce serving glasses at a 45-degree angle. Stuff the muffin tin with paper towels if needed to hold the glasses in place.
  • Pour 55 grams (1/4 cup) water into a small saucepan and sprinkle the gelatin over the water. Let sit for 2 minutes until the gelatin is hydrated, then bring to a gentle simmer over low heat, whisking to dissolve the gelatin. Remove from the heat as soon as the gelatin is dissolved.
  • In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, heavy cream, and sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking constantly so the bottom doesn’t scorch.
  • Remove from the heat and whisk in the gelatin mixture and vanilla bean paste.
  • Pour the mixture into a 3- to 4-cup measuring cup with a pour spout (or use a ladle with a pour spout) and evenly divide the mixture among the four glasses. The mixture should fill half of the glass at a perfect diagonal, almost to the rim. Leaving the glasses where they are, cover each glass with a small square of plastic wrap and transfer the muffin tin to the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight, until the panna cotta is firm.
  • For the Strawberries
  • Once the panna cotta is firm, prepare the strawberries. Pour 115 grams (1/2 cup) water into a medium saucepan and sprinkle the gelatin over the water. Let sit for 2 minutes until the gelatin is hydrated, then bring to a gentle simmer over low heat, whisking to dissolve the gelatin. Remove from the heat as soon as the gelatin is dissolved and whisk in the strawberry jam.
  • Fill a large bowl with plenty of ice, then set a medium bowl in the center. Pour the strawberry mixture into the bowl and chill, stirring often, until it’s starting to thicken to a soft gel-like texture, 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in the sliced strawberries.
  • For Serving
  • Remove the panna cotta glasses from the refrigerator and set upright. Pour the strawberry mixture evenly among the glasses, filling in the other half of the glass. Cover again with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, until set. The panna cotta can be wrapped in plastic and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Notes

  • The recipes in Dolci! are listed first in grams to reflect the author's preference for more accurate baker's measurements.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

From DOLCI! by Renato Poliafito with Casey Elsass. Copyright © 2024 by Renato Poliafito. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Dolci! is the Italian Sweets Cookbook You Need on Your Shelf

Author and baker Renato Poliafito discusses his new cookbook Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent, and his Brooklyn roots, in this Appetito interview.

August 6, 2024
Guides

Romantic, Chic, Beach-y: White Dress Edit for August 2024

Summer is like a montage of favorite things: Crisp white wine. Sandy toes. Salty hair. Endless sun. Long walks. Gelato… and white dresses.

August 5, 2024
Guides

Sunday Shop: Helfrich Collective, Social Bird, Calvert’s

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

August 4, 2024
See all posts