Strawberry Panna Cotta From the Cookbook Dolci!

This strawberry panna cotta recipe is excerpted from Renato Poliafito's new cookbook, Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent (Knopf). Read our related interview with Poliafito, the son of Sicilian immigrants who became a baker and then a restaurateur, with a bakery and café, Ciao, Gloria, in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and a new market and restaurant soon opening across the street, Pasta Night.
Nigella Lawson said it best: Panna cotta should have the quiver of a seventeenth-century courtesan’s inner thigh. Panna cotta, literally “cooked cream,” is a softly set pudding and a wonderfully blank canvas for any number of flavors mixed in or served on top. This one takes things in a daring direction with a beautiful presentation that is surprisingly easy to execute. But if you want to keep things simple, feel free to pour the panna cotta into small bowls or ramekins to set and finish with warm melted chocolate, gooey caramel, or a spoonful of stewed fruit.
