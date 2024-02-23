Skip to Content
The Campari Red Carpet Cocktail

Just in time for this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, it’s a new Campari cocktail made with the famed bitter spirit, rum, and Champagne.

5:14 PM EST on February 23, 2024

Campari red carpet cocktail

Meet the new Campari Red Carpet Cocktail.

Want to drink like a Hollywood star in celebration of the Screen Actors Guild Awards this Saturday, February 24? Campari has you covered with the Campari Red Carpet cocktail.

The Milanese aperitivo brand is once again serving as the SAG Awards’ “Official Spirits Sponsor” and will be on site at the awards ceremony and following festivities. As part of its hosting efforts, Campari has debuted the Official SAG Awards cocktail.

We recommend making the drink while watching this Saturday night, when two-time winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, and highlights are expected to include a The Devil Wears Prada reunion featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, and Jennifer Aniston presenting Barbra Streisand with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards ceremony will also feature the best films and television shows of the year competing for top spots, including Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, and more.

Tommaso Cecca, global head of Camparino Mixology, tells Appetito he believes the cocktail is the perfect toast to the 2024 nominees.

“What makes this cocktail so unique is that it highlights Campari as the protagonist, combined with ingredients from around the world to inspire new possibilities and stories — something I find symbolic of the cinematic excellence celebrated at the SAG Awards,” says Cecca.

At Appetito, we think that the cocktail is also a great option to toast with at home and Campari has provided its “Campari Red Carpet” recipe:

The Campari Red Carpet Cocktail

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Campari
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 0.5 0.5 Campari

  • 1 oz 1 Appleton Estate Signature Rum

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 Lime

  • 0.5 0.5 Raspberry-Mint

  • Top with Champagne Lallier Rose

Directions

  • Combine Campari, Appleton Signature, raspberry and mint syrup and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice
  • Strain into a coupe glass
  • Top with Champagne Lallier Rose
  • Garnish with film reel orange peel

