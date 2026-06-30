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The Pale Rosé Spritz is a Summer-Forward, Showstopping Sip

This easy rosé cocktail blends fresh citrus, Aperol and raspberries into a refreshing drink made for summer gatherings.

10:00 AM EDT on June 30, 2026

The Pale Rosé Spritz cocktail served over ice beside a bottle of The Pale Rosé.

The Pale Rosé Spritz combines rosé, Aperol, raspberry syrup and lemon for an easy summer cocktail.

We’ve officially entered spritz season—and rosé season—with the arrival of summer.

And rosé brand The Pale has created a sweet, crisp sip that combines the two warm-weather drinks into one cocktail. The drink offers what the brand calls “instant occasion” energy. 

Bridget Albert, host of the Served Up podcast, who works with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits which created The Pale Rosé Spritz, says it’s a must-try for fans of the famed Aperol Spritz.

“Made with Aperol, raspberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, and The Pale Rosé, it’s bright, citrusy, and layered with a subtle berry finish,” Albert says.

She continues: “It’s the kind of easy, refreshing cocktail made for summer entertaining.” 

The Pale shared the batch recipe with Appetito for readers to make at home for their own gatherings. 

Print

The Pale Rosé Spritz

Recipe by Southern Glazers Wine u0026amp; Spirits
0.0 from 0 votes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. 8 The Pale Rosé

  • 2 oz. 2 Aperol

  • 1 oz. 1 raspberry syrup

  • 1 oz. 1 fresh lemon juice

  • 2-4 oz. 2-4 chilled sparkling water (to finish)

Directions

  • Add the rosé, Aperol, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice to a pitcher and stir well.
  • Chill until ready to serve.
  • When serving, pour over ice and top each glass with chilled sparkling water to add the fizz.
  • To garnish:
  • Lemon peel + fresh raspberries

Notes

  • If you want it closer to a bottled/soda-siphon texture, use less sparkling water for a more concentrated spritz, or more for a lighter, longer drink.

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