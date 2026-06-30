The Pale Rosé Spritz is a Summer-Forward, Showstopping Sip

We’ve officially entered spritz season—and rosé season—with the arrival of summer.

And rosé brand The Pale has created a sweet, crisp sip that combines the two warm-weather drinks into one cocktail. The drink offers what the brand calls “instant occasion” energy.

Bridget Albert, host of the Served Up podcast, who works with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits which created The Pale Rosé Spritz, says it’s a must-try for fans of the famed Aperol Spritz.

“Made with Aperol, raspberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, and The Pale Rosé, it’s bright, citrusy, and layered with a subtle berry finish,” Albert says.

She continues: “It’s the kind of easy, refreshing cocktail made for summer entertaining.”

The Pale shared the batch recipe with Appetito for readers to make at home for their own gatherings.