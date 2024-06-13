Traditional Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata is an Italian American dish that originated in the 1930s. Therefore, it’s not something you will see on menus when visiting Italy. Piccata is not a region, it’s a way of cooking. It is an Italian word meaning larded. Referencing a way of preparing food, it means sliced and sauteed in a sauce containing lemon, butter, and spices. It’s assumed that the creator was most likely Sicilian because the "piquantly flavored" dish contains tart and zesty ingredients, commonly used in Sicilian cuisine.
PSA!! Use light olive oil, which has a higher smoke point; therefore you will not burn the chicken.