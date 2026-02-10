Upgrade Valentine’s Day With A Velvet White Espresso Martini

Valentine’s Day is a flurry of red and pink hearts, chocolate and cheesy cards—all adorable. But there’s room to consider a different, sophisticated shade of romance in the form of Disaronno Velvet’s Velvet White Espresso Martini.

Clint Spotleson, global advocacy and engagement manager at Disaronno International USA, who created the cocktail, says the drink is perfect for Valentine’s Day, marrying indulgence and romance in a sultry sip.

"Disaronno Velvet lends a silky creaminess, while Tia Maria adds rich coffee depth and warmth. The perfect nightcap, a Velvet White Espresso Martini, is a rich, dessert-like treat to enjoy with that person who you want to celebrate love with, not just on Valentine's Day... but everyday,” says Spotleson.

Spotleson and Disaronno Velvet share their recipe for the Velvet White Espresso Martini with Appetito readers to try at home this February.

Velvet White Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet Liqueur

0.75 oz Vodka

0.75 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Garnish: 3 Espresso Martini

Directions: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

