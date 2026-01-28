Skip to Content
Winter Hearth Italian Sausage Soup for Those Cold Winter Nights

A cozy, slow-simmered Italian sausage soup for those cold winter nights.

10:00 AM EST on January 28, 2026

Dutch oven filled with Italian sausage soup with escarole, potatoes, and cannellini beans

A cozy pot of Winter Hearth Italian Sausage Soup ready for ladling, with toasted bread and grated pecorino on the side.

There’s nothing like a pot of soup simmering on a cold winter day, filling the kitchen with the comforting aromas of garlic, onion, and sweet Italian sausage.

This hearty winter soup brings together tender potatoes, creamy cannellini beans and silky escarole in a rich chicken bone broth, creating a dish that’s both nourishing and deeply satisfying. Rustic, simple, and full of soul, it’s the kind of meal meant to be ladled into big bowls and enjoyed slowly—preferably with crusty bread and good company. Perfect for chilly nights, this soup is comfort food at its coziest.

Winter Hearth Italian Sausage Soup
Pin
Print

Winter Hearth Italian Sausage Soup

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 4 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1/4 1/4 onion, diced

  • 6 6 sweet Italian sausage links, casings removed

  • 1 can 1 cannellini beans, do not drain

  • 6 6 red potatoes, diced

  • 1/2 1/2 head of escarole, washed and chopped

  • 2 cups 2 water

  • 2 cups 2 chicken bone broth

  • olive oil

  • red pepper flakes

  • salt and pepper to taste

  • grated peccorino

Directions

  • In a large Dutch oven, coat bottom with olive oil, add garlic and cook until golden.
  • Add onions, a pinch of red pepper flakes, and cook until onions are soft.
  • Break apart the sausage with your hands, and add to the pot using a spoon to chop.
  • Next, add the water and chicken broth, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes to allow a savory stock to form.
  • Add beans and escarole, salt and pepper to taste, and then cover.
  • Turn heat down to low and allow to continue to simmer for an hour (longer if you have time).
  • Ladle into wide bowls, drizzle a little olive oil on top and sprinkle with freshly grated pecorino.

Features

Q&A: PopUp Bagels, Sabatino Discuss Partnership Bringing New York, Italy Together

How a shared respect for ingredients sparked a New York–Italy collaboration.

January 28, 2026
Features

Matcha in Milan: How Green Tea is Reshaping Café Culture

A look at how matcha is finding its place alongside espresso in one of the world’s most coffee-obsessed cities.

January 27, 2026
Recipes

Real Italian, Real Fast: Vinny DelGiudice’s Pasta with Cauliflower

The first installment of Vinny DelGiudice’s new Appetito column focused on everyday Italian home cooking.

January 27, 2026
Features

Meet Danilo Bonifazi, Hotel Manager of Palazzo Navona

A look at the vision behind one of Rome’s most admired boutique hotels.

January 26, 2026
Features

From the Dolomites to NoDa: Italian Comfort, Charlotte Soul

At Ever Andalo in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, Italian comfort cooking meets a relaxed, community-driven approach to dining.

January 26, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Winter White Bridal Era Shopping Guide

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

January 25, 2026
See all posts