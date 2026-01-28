Winter Hearth Italian Sausage Soup for Those Cold Winter Nights

There’s nothing like a pot of soup simmering on a cold winter day, filling the kitchen with the comforting aromas of garlic, onion, and sweet Italian sausage.

This hearty winter soup brings together tender potatoes, creamy cannellini beans and silky escarole in a rich chicken bone broth, creating a dish that’s both nourishing and deeply satisfying. Rustic, simple, and full of soul, it’s the kind of meal meant to be ladled into big bowls and enjoyed slowly—preferably with crusty bread and good company. Perfect for chilly nights, this soup is comfort food at its coziest.