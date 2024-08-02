To Make Potato Gnocchi, Go Baked or Go Home

I wish I had learned this a long time ago when I attempted to make my Grammy Filomena’s gnocchi and it was a disaster. Bake the potatoes, don’t boil them. Water is the enemy of good gnocchi, and you can spend HOURS (as I did) trying to get the moisture out of the dough. That created gnocchi that were equivalent to little bricks rather than pillows.
The secret to the lightest, most tender potato gnocchi is to bake the potatoes instead of boiling them. A baked potato is drier than a boiled potato, which means you won’t need to add more flour to the dough to account for excess moisture, which can lead to over-kneaded, tough gnocchi.
If you want real Italian gnocchi, look for imported Italian flour marked "00 tenero," which is milled from soft wheat with a low protein content — and a key ingredient to your Italian pantry. High protein wheat flour makes chewy, hard gnocchi. You can find Anna 00 flour in most grocery stores or order it on Amazon.
You'll need about one cup of flour for every pound of riced potato — more if the potatoes are very young, or if it's quite humid out.
