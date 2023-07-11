Italian Food Ingredients To Buy On Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Days, which run July 11-12, offer steep discounts on many products, which makes it a great time to stock up on key items for your Italian pantry.

To help, Appetito has compiled a list of must-have items below. We've curated these Italian pantry staples from years of experience in the kitchen as well as considering advice from top Italian and Italian-American chefs.

The Spice Lab Italian seasoning kit comes with four containers of seasonings that will pump up the flavor of your sauces, grilled meats, and pizzas.

You can never have enough dried pasta in your cupboard. Now's the time to stock up with a Barilla 8-pack of pasta.

Calabrian chili flakes bring the heat to many Italian dishes. Joe Isidori uses copious amounts in his spicy rigatoni alla vodka at his NYC restaurant Arthur & Sons.

Organic chickpeas offer a healthy base for Mediterranean and Italian recipes, including the beloved pasta con cici.

Lavazza makes a range of premium coffees, and Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee is the best of the best.

Olive Oil is high in polyphenols, with compounds that boost its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. This premium version from Italy is best used raw for dipping and salad dressings.

It's always a good idea to have San Marzano crushed tomatoes on hand. Use them in a pasta puttanesca, or as a base for any red sauce.

Anchovies are one of Italian cooking's most valuable secret weapons. They're ultra-healthy, sustainable, and add umami to a salad, pizza, or pasta dish.

When you add high-quality Sicilian Oregano to finish a dish, the result is often revelatory. Try sprinkling some of this on a soup, pasta, or grilled meat.

This Balsamic Vinegar from Modena instantly improves salad dressing or can be used for dipping or a glaze on a range of dishes, including this broiled salmon.

Double Zero Flour is the ticket to creating excellent Neapolitan pizza, bread, pasta, and more.

Italian seasoned bread crumbs are an Italian pantry workhorse, used in everything from meatballs to chicken cutlets.