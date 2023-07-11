Appliances, Cookware, And Kitchen Tools To Buy On Prime Day

Amazon Prime Days have returned today and tomorrow (July 11-12) with deep discounts on many highly rated kitchen appliances, cookware, tools, and more. Here, Appetito has curated a list of ideas for products to improve the cooking and entertaining experience. We’ve selected essentials to upgrades, as well as a few quirky items to add to your kitchen game—we’re looking at you, meatball-makers!

Feeling hungry? Check out the Italian food ingredients to buy on Prime Day.

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Calphalon Stock Pot with Steamer and Pasta Inserts are available at 15% off for all your pasta-making, veggie-steaming needs.

The Rösle stainless steel food mill will come in handy when the tomatoes come rolling into the farmer's market in droves. Make batches of tomato sauce to last through winter. On sale for Prime Day at $111.62, or 32% off.

A Ravioli stamp set for 40% off? Count us in to achieve a range of shapes for our favorite stuffed pasta, for only $11.19.

The gorgeous Gaggia Espresso Machine is on sale for $449, a 10% Prime Day discount.

This set of 6 elegant wine glasses from coccot is $39.99, or 20% for Prime Day, perfect for your next bottle of Chianti or Nebbiolo—or perhaps a new take on a spritz?

Yes, you can hand form your meatballs like Nonna, or you can achieve meatball perfection with a Meatballer. Your choice!

A 5-piece round pizza stone kit for under $30 seems like a steal, and that's what Prime Day is all about.

This attractive ceramic casserole dish with lid is perfect for making a delicious lasagna, and it's on sale for 34% off, or $32.99.

Imperia Pasta Maker Machine is a classic, available for just $51.99, a 20% Prime Day discount.