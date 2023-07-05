How Chef Joe Isidori Ratchets up His Rigatoni alla Vodka
Appetito's contributor Morgan Hines can't forget the signature dish at NYC hotspot Arthur & Sons, so she gets the inside scoop and recipe from owner/chef Joe Isidori.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Appetito Review: Hamilton Beach Home Barista 7-in-1 Coffee Maker
A compact coffee machine, the Hamilton Beach Home Barista offers seven different brewing methods for hot or cold coffee.
The Best Pizza in the U.S., Psychedelic Pasta, and More NYC Italian Food News
NYC hosted the announcement of the winners of the Top 50 Pizza competition, a surrealist Italian restaurant opens in Atlantic City, and restaurant news
Shop Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis
Flour + Water Pizzeria Is Now Open In San Francisco
The group behind the acclaimed Flour + Water restaurant has launched its new pizzeria and shop in the Italian-American hub of North Beach.
Elevate Your Negroni Sbagliato With Truffle Syrup
Appetito's Morgan Hines, with help from some cocktail experts, explains how Urbani Truffles and Mionetto Prosecco have raised the flavor profile of the ubiquitous Negroni Sbaliato.