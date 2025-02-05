How to Make a Venetian Inspired Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

As I get ready for my upcoming trip to Italy, this time venturing to new locations, I wanted to create a dish that captured the spirit of coastal Italy.

I thought about the fresh, local ingredients of my Low Country home and how they could meet Venetian-inspired flavors. The result was a rich, creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with soft, buttery polenta, bringing a little bit of Venice right to my table.

By using succulent Low Country shrimp, I crafted a dish that not only honored the traditions of Venice but also reflected the bounty of the coastal South.

Buon Appetito!