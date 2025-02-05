Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make a Venetian Inspired Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

A pending trip to Venice inspires our Low Country Bella to make a shrimp dish that fuses her local cuisine with that of coastal Italy.

11:00 AM EST on February 5, 2025

Venetian Shrimp from Low Country Bella.

Venetian Shrimp from Low Country Bella.

As I get ready for my upcoming trip to Italy, this time venturing to new locations, I wanted to create a dish that captured the spirit of coastal Italy.

I thought about the fresh, local ingredients of my Low Country home and how they could meet Venetian-inspired flavors. The result was a rich, creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with soft, buttery polenta, bringing a little bit of Venice right to my table.

By using succulent Low Country shrimp, I crafted a dish that not only honored the traditions of Venice but also reflected the bounty of the coastal South.

Buon Appetito!

Venetian Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

Venetian Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 4 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • 1/4 teaspoon 1/4 crushed red pepper, plus more to taste

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 3/4 cup 3/4   chicken stock

  • 1 lb. 1 peeled and de-veined shrimp

  • 1 tsp. 1 lemon zest

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 fine sea salt

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 unsalted butter, cut into pieces

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

Directions

  • Heat oil, garlic, and red pepper in a large, deep skillet over medium-low.
  • Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and fragrant (about 3 minutes).
  • Add wine and bring to a simmer over medium-high.
  • Simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half (about 5 minutes).
  • Add stock and return to a simmer; simmer for 3 minutes.
  • Add shrimp, lemon zest, and salt.
  • Cook, stirring often, until shrimp are slightly opaque (about 4 minutes).
  • Stir in butter and half the parsley.
  • Once the butter is melted, remove from heat.
  • Cover and steam shrimp until just cooked through (about 2 minutes).
  • Serve!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Shopping

Appetito Travels Packing List: Stowe Edition

February 5, 2025
News

Donna Mare Italian Chophouse Is Now Open in Miami Beach

A new Italian eatery in Miami Beach brings sophisticated Mediterranean ambiance and cuisine to the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

February 5, 2025
Travel

Vermont’s Outbound Stowe Offers the Perfect Winter Wonderland Weekend Escape

Looking for a weekend getaway filled with great food, exciting outdoor adventures, and more?

February 3, 2025
See all posts