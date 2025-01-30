Luciano Schipano is a renowned Italian-Canadian chef based in Toronto, best known for his restaurant Boccaccio. He’s also the mastermind behind Culinarium, a culinary studio and event space that hosts everything from cooking classes and workshops, to wine tastings and private functions. Schipano draws inspiration from his nonna’s kitchen in Calabria, aiming to always serve his guests with the authentic tastes of Italy. One recipe that holds a special place in his heart is his nonna’s pittulille, a classic Calabrian zucchini fritter. Describing these as simple, flavorful, and irresistibly crispy, he tells me that these are a hit antipasto on Boccaccio’s menu.
I reached out to Schipano in search of a great “gameday” recipe for our Serie A weekly column. He was kind enough to share this treasured recipe with us, telling me that these are not only the perfect companion for watching the game with friends, but that they’re great anytime. And frankly, I couldn’t agree more.
Zucchini Fritters: Chef Luciano Schipano’s Calabrian “Pittulille”
The perfect gameday snack or appetizer, Calabrian zucchini fritters are crispy and delicious.
