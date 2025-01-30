Luciano Schipano is a renowned Italian-Canadian chef based in Toronto, best known for his restaurant Boccaccio. He’s also the mastermind behind Culinarium, a culinary studio and event space that hosts everything from cooking classes and workshops, to wine tastings and private functions. Schipano draws inspiration from his nonna’s kitchen in Calabria, aiming to always serve his guests with the authentic tastes of Italy. One recipe that holds a special place in his heart is his nonna’s pittulille, a classic Calabrian zucchini fritter. Describing these as simple, flavorful, and irresistibly crispy, he tells me that these are a hit antipasto on Boccaccio’s menu.



I reached out to Schipano in search of a great “gameday” recipe for our Serie A weekly column. He was kind enough to share this treasured recipe with us, telling me that these are not only the perfect companion for watching the game with friends, but that they’re great anytime. And frankly, I couldn’t agree more.

Calabrian “Pittulille” (Zucchini Fritters) Recipe by Luciano Schipano







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 3 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes Ingredients 1 large 1 zucchini (approximately ½ lb.), grated and sliced into ⅛-inch rounds

1 teaspoon 1 salt

1 cup 1 unbleached all-purpose flour

1 large 1 egg

1 tbsp. 1 pecorino cheese, grated

2 tsp. 2 fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely minced

1 tsp. 1 fresh basil, finely minced

½ cup cold water

Oil with a high smoke point (sunflower, avocado, peanut) Directions Prepare the zucchini: Sprinkle the zucchini with a teaspoon of salt and then toss them to ensure they’re coated. Let them sit for 10 minutes to draw out excess moisture.

Prepare the batter: In a separate bowl, whisk together flour and a teaspoon of salt. Then create a shallow well in the center and begin adding the beaten egg, pecorino, parsley, and basil. Combine the mixture, before gradually adding cold water to it. The batter should be thick, but still pourable, similar to a pancake batter.

Heat the oil: Add the oil – approximately ¼ inch of the depth of the frying pan. Place the frying pan over medium heat and allow it to reach 365ºF. If you don’t have a thermometer, use the end of a wooden skewer or chopstick – when it’s ready, it should sizzle.

Fry the zucchini: Drain the zucchini, but don’t rinse them. Grab a small handful of the grated and sliced zucchini and coat them with the batter. Now (carefully) place them in the hot oil, frying in small batches to avoid overcrowding. Fry for approximately 2-3 minutes per side, until golden brown.

Drain: With tongs, remove the fritters. Place them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

Drain and serve: Let the fritters slightly cool and serve while still warm. Dress with a splash of lemon juice or with your favorite dipping sauce.