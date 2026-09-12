I Tried Giadzy’s Gluten-Free Pasta and Even My Teenager Loved It

As someone who is gluten-sensitive, I’ve tried my share of gluten-free pasta. Some varieties turn soggy before they even reach the table, while others have a texture and flavor that can only be described as cardboard.

Giadzy’s gluten-free pasta is neither.

I recently tried both the caserecce and mezzi rigatoni from Giada De Laurentiis’ collection, which you can now find at most Sprouts Farmers Market stores. When I read that Giadzy’s pasta is made with Italian-grown, non-GMO corn and rice flours and contains no emulsifiers or preservatives, I really wanted to try it. Thankfully, it tasted every bit as good as it sounded.

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I served the caserecce with a turkey bolognese sauce from Appetito's Pasta School contributor Lowcountry Bella. It was simple to make, and my teenager even helped a little. The pasta had a satisfying bite and held up beautifully under the bolognese without becoming soft or falling apart.

The final verdict came from my teenager, who loved it. That's always a good sign, especially when the words “gluten-free” can sometimes make family members suspicious before they’ve even taken a bite.

This tasted like a comforting bowl of pasta, not a substitute for one. I’ll definitely be making it again.

Editor’s note: The author received complimentary pasta from Giadzy for review but received no additional compensation. All opinions are her own.