Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Reviews

I Tried Giadzy’s Gluten-Free Pasta and Even My Teenager Loved It

This Italian-made pasta passed the ultimate test at my dinner table.

8:00 AM EDT on September 12, 2026

Giadzy's Mezzi Rigatoni

Giadzy’s Mezzi Rigatoni.

As someone who is gluten-sensitive, I’ve tried my share of gluten-free pasta. Some varieties turn soggy before they even reach the table, while others have a texture and flavor that can only be described as cardboard.

Giadzy’s gluten-free pasta is neither.

I recently tried both the caserecce and mezzi rigatoni from Giada De Laurentiis’ collection, which you can now find at most Sprouts Farmers Market stores. When I read that Giadzy’s pasta is made with Italian-grown, non-GMO corn and rice flours and contains no emulsifiers or preservatives, I really wanted to try it. Thankfully, it tasted every bit as good as it sounded. 

Craving more? Dig into Appetito’s latest gluten-free finds and recipes.

I served the caserecce with a turkey bolognese sauce from Appetito's Pasta School contributor Lowcountry Bella. It was simple to make, and my teenager even helped a little. The pasta had a satisfying bite and held up beautifully under the bolognese without becoming soft or falling apart.

The final verdict came from my teenager, who loved it. That's always a good sign, especially when the words “gluten-free” can sometimes make family members suspicious before they’ve even taken a bite.

This tasted like a comforting bowl of pasta, not a substitute for one. I’ll definitely be making it again.

Editor’s note: The author received complimentary pasta from Giadzy for review but received no additional compensation. All opinions are her own.

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in Italian food, travel and favorite recipes.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the associate editor at Appetito Magazine and co-founder of Forkbound Foodies. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Recipes

Pasta School with Lowcountry Bella: The Other Side of Fresh Pasta

Lesson 4 takes us south, where generations of cooks have transformed flour and water into beautiful handmade pasta.

September 11, 2026
Travel

Inside Agriturismo Santa Lorica: Farming, Food and Family

A volunteer discovers the work and warmth behind rural Italian hospitality.

September 10, 2026
Travel

Donatella Cinelli Colombini: The Woman Who Changed the Cellar

At two Tuscan estates, a family business looks to the future while preserving centuries of history.

September 10, 2026
Features

Filmmaker Rosemarie Sparacio on “The Forgotten Feast” of San Gennaro

Appetito spoke with the director of a new documentary about how the restaurants of Little Italy fed NYC after 9/11.

September 10, 2026
Features

The Castle of Women and the Mystery of the Sicilian Cannolo

The cannolo reflects centuries of Sicilian history.

September 10, 2026
Features

The Author of “With Tea” Shares an Excerpt Set in Milan

Maria Geyman, the author of a forthcoming book about tea, shares an excerpt set in the Italian fashion capital of Milan.

Maria Geyman
September 9, 2026