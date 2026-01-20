Skip to Content
Noni’s Lighter Turkey Bolognese

This lighter turkey bolognese delivers slow-simmered comfort without the heaviness of the classic sauce.

10:00 AM EST on January 20, 2026

Turkey bolognese served over pasta with basil and shaved pecorino cheese

A bowl of Noni’s turkey bolognese served over pasta with fresh basil and shaved pecorino.

Inspired by the rolling hills of Italy, where cypress trees line dusty roads and meals unfold slowly at wooden tables, this lighter turkey bolognese brings rustic Italian comfort to the modern kitchen.

Lean turkey is gently simmered with aromatic vegetables and tomato sauce, developing deep, soulful flavor without the weight of a traditional bolognese. Served over hearty whole-grain pasta or atop zucchini noodles, it’s a dish that feels both nourishing and indulgent.

Simple, intentional, and deeply comforting - just the way Italian cooking is meant to be.

Noni's Turkey Bolognese
Noni’s Turkey Bolognese

Recipe by Low Country Bella
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 1 carrot, chopped

  • 1 1 celery stalk, chopped

  • 1 1 shallot, minced

  • 1 tsp. 1 sea salt

  • 1 sprig 1 fresh rosemary

  • 1 cup 1 passata or tomato sauce

  • 1 cup 1 chicken stock

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 white wine

  • 1 lb 1 ground turkey

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 fat free half and half

  • pinch of red pepper flakes

  • olive oil

  • shaved or grated peccorino

  • fresh basil

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, coat bottom with olive oil and heat. Add garlic.
  • Once garlic is golden, add red pepper flakes, salt, carrot, celery and shallot.
  • Cook for 10 minutes until softened and then add ground turkey.
  • Using a spoon, crumble until cooked through.
  • Add stock, wine and tomato sauce, stirring until blended.
  • Drop in rosemary stalk, cover and reduce to a low simmer for 2-3 hours.
  • 15 minutes before serving, stir in half and half.
  • Simmer on low for another 15 minutes.
  • Serve with whole grain pasta or zoodles, and finish with some shaved pecorino and some fresh
    basil.

