Noni’s Lighter Turkey Bolognese

Inspired by the rolling hills of Italy, where cypress trees line dusty roads and meals unfold slowly at wooden tables, this lighter turkey bolognese brings rustic Italian comfort to the modern kitchen.

Lean turkey is gently simmered with aromatic vegetables and tomato sauce, developing deep, soulful flavor without the weight of a traditional bolognese. Served over hearty whole-grain pasta or atop zucchini noodles, it’s a dish that feels both nourishing and indulgent.

Simple, intentional, and deeply comforting - just the way Italian cooking is meant to be.

Looking for more comforting Italian inspired recipes? Explore other healthy recipes here.

Pin Print Noni’s Turkey Bolognese Recipe by Low Country Bella







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 2 hours Ingredients 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1 carrot, chopped

1 1 celery stalk, chopped

1 1 shallot, minced

1 tsp. 1 sea salt

1 sprig 1 fresh rosemary

1 cup 1 passata or tomato sauce

1 cup 1 chicken stock

1/2 cup 1/2 white wine

1 lb 1 ground turkey

1/3 cup 1/3 fat free half and half

pinch of red pepper flakes

olive oil

shaved or grated peccorino

fresh basil Directions In a Dutch oven, coat bottom with olive oil and heat. Add garlic.

Once garlic is golden, add red pepper flakes, salt, carrot, celery and shallot.

Cook for 10 minutes until softened and then add ground turkey.

Using a spoon, crumble until cooked through.

Add stock, wine and tomato sauce, stirring until blended.

Drop in rosemary stalk, cover and reduce to a low simmer for 2-3 hours.

15 minutes before serving, stir in half and half.

Simmer on low for another 15 minutes.

Serve with whole grain pasta or zoodles, and finish with some shaved pecorino and some fresh

basil. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

Enjoyed this recipe? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.