Noni’s Lighter Turkey Bolognese

Inspired by the rolling hills of Italy, where cypress trees line dusty roads and meals unfold slowly at wooden tables, this lighter turkey bolognese brings rustic Italian comfort to the modern kitchen.
Lean turkey is gently simmered with aromatic vegetables and tomato sauce, developing deep, soulful flavor without the weight of a traditional bolognese. Served over hearty whole-grain pasta or atop zucchini noodles, it’s a dish that feels both nourishing and indulgent.
Simple, intentional, and deeply comforting - just the way Italian cooking is meant to be.
