Uova in Purgatorio with Tomato Sauce and Crusty Bread

Also known in English as Eggs in Purgatory, this is a classic southern Italian pantry dish that highlights how simple ingredients can create a nourishing, satisfying meal. Made with eggs gently cooked in a tomato sauce flavored with olive oil, garlic, and often a touch of chili, it reflects the resourceful cooking of Italian home kitchens, where staples are transformed into something both comforting and nutritious.

Made entirely from shelf-stable or long-lasting ingredients, Uova in Purgatorio is a balanced, wholesome pantry meal that fits beautifully into a Mediterranean-style, health-conscious way of eating. This is perfect for brunch or a light dinner, served with a small salad on the side, and I absolutely recommend a hunk of bread to dunk into the eggs and tomatoes.

