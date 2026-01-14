Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Uova in Purgatorio with Tomato Sauce and Crusty Bread

A simple skillet dish brings baked eggs together with a rich tomato sauce and plenty of bread for scooping.

10:00 AM EST on January 14, 2026

Eggs baked in a rich tomato sauce with pecorino and herbs in a white skillet, served with sliced crusty bread.

Eggs in purgatory baked in tomato sauce and finished with pecorino and fresh herbs, served with crusty bread.

Also known in English as Eggs in Purgatory, this is a classic southern Italian pantry dish that highlights how simple ingredients can create a nourishing, satisfying meal. Made with eggs gently cooked in a tomato sauce flavored with olive oil, garlic, and often a touch of chili, it reflects the resourceful cooking of Italian home kitchens, where staples are transformed into something both comforting and nutritious.

Made entirely from shelf-stable or long-lasting ingredients, Uova in Purgatorio is a balanced, wholesome pantry meal that fits beautifully into a Mediterranean-style, health-conscious way of eating. This is perfect for brunch or a light dinner, served with a small salad on the side, and I absolutely recommend a hunk of bread to dunk into the eggs and tomatoes. 

Enjoying this recipe? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Uova in Purgatorio
Pin
Print

Uova in Purgatorio

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2-4 2-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • 1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 canned crushed tomatoes

  • 4 large 4 eggs

  • salt to taste

  • fresh basil or parsley, for garnish

  • grated pecorino

  • pinch of red pepper flakes

  • crusty bread, for serving

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over low to medium heat.
  • Add the garlic and cook gently until fragrant and golden.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes, a pinch of salt, and chili flakes.
  • Simmer uncovered for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly and the flavors meld.
  • Using a spoon, make small wells in the sauce and carefully crack one egg into each well.
  • Cover the skillet and cook on low heat for 5–7 minutes, or until the egg whites are set but the yolks remain soft (cook longer if you prefer firmer yolks).
  • Remove from heat and garnish with fresh herbs
  • Serve immediately, with a dusting of pecorino, a sprinkle of fresh herbs,  and crusty bread for dipping.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

5 Ingredient Italian Sausage Tray Bake With Fennel and Potatoes

A simple one-pan dinner brings together sweet, savory and tangy flavors with almost no prep.

January 14, 2026
News

Poeta’s Next Chapter at the East Austin Hotel

With more space and flexibility, Poeta’s move allows guests to experience the restaurant on their own terms once again.

January 13, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Healthy Lemon Tuna Pasta Inspired by the Blue Zones

A no-fuss pasta dish built for busy nights and simple eating.

January 13, 2026
News

Cipollini to Open in Louisville With Chef Dallas McGarity

An Italian restaurant opening in the Highlands is already sparking curiosity.

January 12, 2026
Recipes

Pistachio Hot Chocolate Recipe With Pistachio Cookies

A cozy winter recipe pairing creamy pistachio hot chocolate with tender pistachio cookies is the perfect way to beat the cold-weather blues.

January 12, 2026
News

Cooking Italian at Home with Chef Scott Conant

Chef Scott Conant shares how to cook cleaner and smarter in the New Year, plus an Italian recipe that you can make at home.

January 8, 2026
See all posts