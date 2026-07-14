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Beyond the Boutique Hotel: Inside Casa J.K. Place Roma

The boutique hotel brand is expanding with an intimate collection of luxury residences in central Rome.

10:00 AM EDT on July 14, 2026

Bedroom at Casa J.K. Place Roma with red accent wall and custom furnishings.

Casa J.K. Place Roma’s residential-style bedrooms combines bold Roman color with custom Italian design. Photo: Enrico Costantini

As more travelers seek to live like locals instead of tourists, J.K. Place is evolving its approach to hospitality.

Opened in May, Casa J.K. Place Roma transformed an 18th-century palazzo on Via dei Prefetti into 12 fully serviced luxury residences, offering guests the privacy of an apartment with the personalized service that has defined the Italian hotel brand for over 20 years.

Custom interiors by Michele Bönan blend contemporary design with Italian craftsmanship. Photo: Enrico Costantini

Dedicated chefs, butlers and concierges are available on request, while residents also have access to a private courtyard restaurant and bar, a fitness center, and wellness treatments through nearby partner facilities. The concept is designed for everything from a long weekend in Rome to extended family vacations or group stays.

The interiors, created by longtime J.K. Place designer Michele Bönan, feel unmistakably Roman. Original architectural details are paired with custom furnishings, richly colored velvets, Calacatta marble kitchens, salvaged fireplaces and a warm palette inspired by the city's historic buildings.

Marble bathrooms feature spacious showers and elegant Art Deco-inspired details. Photo: Massimo Listri

The property also boasts Al Ventidue, a restaurant tucked inside the palazzo's quiet central courtyard beneath a glass ceiling. The menu focuses on Roman and Italian classics, creating a gathering place for both residents and visitors.

The restored 18th-century palazzo includes a peaceful interior courtyard for guests. Photo: Massimo Listri

Located just a short walk from Piazza Navona, the Pantheon, the Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps, Casa J.K. Place Roma offers a different way to experience the Eternal City. Rather than checking into another luxury hotel, guests settle into a residence that encourages them to live Rome at a slower pace, while still enjoying the comforts of full-service hospitality.

From neighborhood trattorias to luxury hotels, discover more of Appetito's Rome travel and dining coverage.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies.

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