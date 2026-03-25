Chef’s Day Off: Michele Di Bari on Maui Time

In Lahaina, just minutes from the beach, Chef Michele Di Bari runs two restaurants, Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina and Via! by Sale Pepe.

Recently named a 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalist for Best Chef in the Northwest & Pacific, Di Bari’s work stands out for its consistency. He is also Maui’s only certified pizzaiolo, a distinction that shows in every detail, from fermentation to the final bake.

His path to this point has been anything but traditional. With no formal culinary training, he built his career through years of hands-on experience in kitchens across Europe and Central America, followed by opening restaurants in New York before eventually making Maui home.

Even on his days off, that same mindset stays with him. This is how he spends them.

Chef Michele and Qiana begin the day at home. Photo credit: Alexis Vitale

Morning

My days off start simply. The moment I wake up, I walk and feed the dogs, Marley, our French bulldog, and Mochi, our teacup pomapoo. They’re always ready before I am.

Once they’re settled, I turn on the news and make coffee for my wife, Qiana, and me. She likes a cappuccino, and I go for an espresso macchiato. I make it on my La Marzocco machine. It’s one of those small rituals that really sets the tone for the day.

Even living in Hawaii, I stay connected to Italy. Every morning, I read La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera. After that, I’ll usually watch a soccer game. Inter Milan is my team, but I also follow Napoli because my family is from there. On Sundays, there’s almost always a match on.

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A relaxed afternoon with family. Photo credit: Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina

Midday

Later in the morning, I go for a run, usually about an hour. I’ll loop around the bypass, down the main street, and back home. It clears my head. When I get back, Qiana is usually reading one of her books, and I’ll take a shower and slow things down a bit.

Sundays for us are relaxed. We’ll have a late breakfast or brunch, sometimes closer to lunch, usually outside on the lanai. We love making a frittata with vegetables and pancetta. It’s a moment to sit, talk, and think about what we might cook later for dinner.

The afternoon is pretty easygoing. I might watch more soccer, or we’ll pick up something simple like sandwiches or Thai food. Rest is important. I’ll take a nap, watch TV, or even clean around the house. You reset everything, and then during the week, you live in it again.

We also like to spend time together as a family. In the afternoon, we’ll sometimes go to Whalers Village with our daughter, where our restaurant Via! by Sale Pepe is located. We’ll walk around, go by the beach, and just enjoy being out before heading home around sunset.

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Evening

One of my favorite parts of the day is aperitivo. We’ll open a nice bottle of champagne, have some snacks, and always some imported Italian salumi and cheese, and just unwind. It’s a way to celebrate the week behind us and get ready for the one ahead. It’s important to treat yourself.

Dinner is usually around 7:30 p.m., and it’s always a little different. We like to grill, usually ribeye, lamb or fish. And we always have good Italian wine with the meal. Sometimes Qiana will cook something completely different, like Asian or Moroccan dishes. We like to explore, even at home.

Evenings often end by the water, a quiet close to the day in Maui. Photo credit: Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina

After dinner, we’ll watch something on Netflix, like The Bear, Chef’s Table or Being Gordon Ramsay. These kinds of shows are inspiring to me. And we’ll usually have a little something sweet, like chocolates with caramel or toffee.

Before bed, we walk the dogs again and then wind down for the night around 11.

If I had to choose my favorite parts of a Sunday, it would be running, watching soccer, and spending time with my family. I grew up playing soccer in Italy - it’s what you do. You’re outside all day, playing in the neighborhood, and that stays with you.

Even on my days off, though, I’m never completely away from cooking. Qiana and I love to experiment in the kitchen. Sometimes we’ll make something at home and realize it could work on the menu. That’s how ideas come, when you step away and give yourself space to rest.

Even on a day off, Michele’s connection to cooking never stops. Photo credit: Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina

Qiana is a big part of that creative process. She reads constantly - cookbooks, old magazines, everything, and she brings me ideas, stories, and history. I bring what I learned from my mother, and together we build something new.

At the restaurant, we’re always changing the menu with monthly updates and daily specials, so there’s always something to create. Even on a day off, that part of my mind is still active.

It’s natural. This is our life.