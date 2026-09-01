Chef’s Day Off: Caruso’s Chef Massimo Falsini Takes Aim

Massimo Falsini has spent more than three decades in restaurant kitchens around the world, but his cooking has never strayed far from Rome. The Trastevere native is now executive chef and partner of Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, where his Italian roots meet the ingredients of California’s Central Coast.

For Appetito’s Chef’s Day Off, Falsini steps away from the kitchen to share how he spends his free time, what he likes to eat when he isn’t working and the places he returns to when he has a rare day to himself.

Where do you like to go on your day off?

When I have a full day off, I often make the long drive up to Napa Valley. It is a very personal place for me, and there, I spend time with my family and reconnect with longtime friends and neighbors. Some of my favorite days there are actually the simplest ones—grilling outside with family and friends, sharing home-cooked food, opening a great bottle of wine, and enjoying time together without a schedule.

When I stay in Santa Barbara, I naturally gravitate towards the coast. We are incredibly fortunate to live in a place where this pristine ocean is such an important part of everyday life.

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What do you eat?

Falsini along the coast in Montecito, California. Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar.

On my days off, I enjoy restaurants that are relaxed, have a strong personality, and allow me to simply be a guest rather than a chef. In Santa Barbara, some of my favorites are Monte’s, a Korean-Californian restaurant, Loquita, which serves Spanish food, and pizza-forward Bettina. They are very different restaurants, but each has its own sense of place and identity.

For drinks, I enjoy The Lion’s Tale at the Montecito Inn. It is a great place to unwind and enjoy a cocktail in a beautiful, relaxed space.

At home or when I am in Napa, I love to grill. After spending my professional life thinking about food at a very detailed, technical level, there is something wonderful and simple about cooking over fire for family and friends.

How do you unwind?

Outside of the kitchen, I am an active competitive shooter. I compete primarily in regional and state USPSA matches across different divisions.

Like running Caruso's, competitive shooting requires concentration, discipline, control, and precision. However, it is completely removed from the restaurant world, which is exactly why I enjoy it. On the range, we use the Latin motto “Diligentia, Vis, Celeritas” — accuracy, power, speed — which, in a way, applies to kitchen life more than you might expect.

Competition allows my mind to focus somewhere entirely different than at work. When I am on the range, I am thinking about the stage in front of me, not menus, reservations, or the restaurant. That mental separation is very important for me, and really helps me unwind.

Are there any places that feel personal to you in Santa Barbara?

A table overlooking the Pacific at Caruso’s.

Just south of Montecito, Carpinteria’s Padaro Beach means the most to me. My family and I have enjoyed many summers there, and my children have spent the last seven summers loving the water, swimming, and surfing. It is one of those places that holds many different memories from different stages of our lives.

I have also had many wonderful, romantic sunset walks there with my wife. There is something about the light, the ocean, and the quiet at the end of the day that always reminds me how fortunate we are to live here.

For me, a true day off is about returning to very simple things: family, friends, the ocean, cooking over fire, and having enough time to actually enjoy all of them.