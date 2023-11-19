Skip to Content
A Legendary Ferrari Driver’s Favorite Pasta

An Italian chef in California reprises a favorite tortellini dish of a legendary Ferrari driver: Cappellacci di Zucca alla Montovana.

10:00 AM EST on November 19, 2023

Cappellacci alla Mantovana.

Legendary Ferrari driver Tazio Nuvolari was just like many of us come fall, ready for #pumpkinspice season. Every weekend this time of year, his mother would make him Cappellacci di Zucca alla Montovana, hearty tortellini-like pasta filled with butternut squash and topped with crumbled amaretti cookies, Parmigiano Reggiano, and pear mostarda. 

Honeynut Squash Lasagna from Our New Contributor, Chef Jackie Bakula

Interpreting this dish for today's diner is Executive Chef Massimo Falsini of the Michelin-starred Caruso's in Montecito, California, who got his hands on the recipe back when he worked for Ferrari. Located at the Rosewood Miramar Beach on an exclusive stretch of coastline amid California's Central Coast, Caruso's is a hyper-seasonal restaurant serving Italian-inflected California cuisine, highlighting Falsini and Chef de Cuisine Shibani Mone’s close relationship with local ranchers, fishers, and farmers. The restaurant's sustainability efforts have earned them a Michelin Green Star, one of only a handful of restaurants to receive the honor in the United States. 

Cappellacci alla Mantovana

Recipe by Massimo Falsini
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

40

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Pasta

  • 1-3/4 cups 1-3/4 Italian Pasta Flour

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 very fine semolina

  • 5 5 egg yolks

  • Pinch Salt

  • 1 TBS 1 white vinegar (to prevent discolor)

  • 2 TBS 2 EVOO

  • For the Filling and Seasoning

  • 2 lb 2 Butternut Squash

  • 8 oz 8 grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

  • nutmeg to taste

  • 3 oz 3 Amaretti Cookies

  • 4 oz 4 Pear Mustard Mantuan (Mostarda di Pere Mantovana)

  • Sea Salt and Black pepper to taste

Directions

  • For the Dough
  • Mix four eggs, flour, a pinch of salt and vinegar.
  • Roll out a thin sheet and cut into squares, of about 3 inches a side.
  • Spread the EVOO all around the pasta squares.
  • Cover with film and let rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  • For the Filling
  • Cut the squash in half, place them in roasting pan, sprinkle with sea salt, seal the pan with aluminum foil.
  • Apply some little holes in the foil.
  • Roast in the oven at 320°F for 2 hours.
  • Pull squash from the oven, peel them, and wrap the flesh in a kitchen towel.
  • Place them on a strainer with something heavy on top (3 or 4 plates will work) let them drain overnight.
  • Once drained mix them with the grated Parmigiano Reggiano, the hand-chopped mustard, and the hand crushed Amaretti and fresh grated nutmeg.
  • Place them in the center of the squares that you have previously lightly basted with evoo and roll them into tortellini shapes (make sure you roll on wood cutting board or table).
  • Store them on a perforated pan with parchment paper.

