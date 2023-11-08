Honeynut Squash Lasagna from Our New Contributor, Chef Jackie Bakula

Editor's Note: We are thrilled to have the talented and dynamic Chef Jackie Bakula contribute recipes and content to Appetito. Her impressive credentials are matched by her engaging on-camera persona (click on her byline and follow her popular social media posts). Here at Appetito, you can learn dynamic recipes from Jackie, starting with this unique lasagna offering featuring honeynut squash (which is a type of mini butternut squash).

Honeynut Squash Lasagna







1/2 recipe 1/2 egg pasta dough (see basic dough recipe here at Appetito)

4 tablespoons 4 unsalted butter

1 1 shallot, roughly chopped

2 2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 sprigs 2 thyme

1 tablespoons 1 black peppercorns

4 tablespoons 4 all purpose flour

1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 whole milk

Freshly grated nutmeg

2 slices 2 provolone cheese

1 1 honeynut squash, cut ¼” thick rounds, base seeded, cut into ¼” half moons

1 tablespoon 1 extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper, to taste Directions Follow method for pasta dough.

Once rolled out, cut into 3” circles.

Bring a medium pot filled with water to a boil and season with salt.

Drop pasta and cook for 1 minute.

Remove to an ice bath, drain and dry.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter, add shallot, garlic, thyme, and black peppercorns.

Cook 5 minutes.

Stir in flour and let cook out for additional 3 minutes.

Slowly whisk in milk, cook over low, stirring until the mixture thickens.

Season with salt, pepper, and freshly grated nutmeg.

Stir in cheese and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Season all squash rounds and ½ moons with olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

Grease 4 mini Dutch ovens.

Ladle bechamel into the bottom of each Dutch oven, followed by 2 pieces of round squash and a sheet of round pasta.

Repeat process until you reach the top of each Dutch oven, ending with bechamel.

Grease the lids and cover.

With the remaining ½ moon squash, add to a sheet tray and bake off while the lasagnas bake. Bake lasagnas for about 20-25 minutes. Remove lids, bake an additional 5 until top becomes brown (you can turn your oven to broil here to speed it up).

Top each with thyme sprigs and the additional roasted squash chips. Notes Save a little bechamel, and before the last step, top with it and/or grate some Parmigiano!