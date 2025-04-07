A Reflection on Appetito at 1,000 Published Articles

Our Italian food & drink publication, Appetito , has reached the 1,000-article milestone! This is particularly impressive considering that the magazine is just approaching its second anniversary. More impressive, secondo me, than the quantity of our content is the quality of what we have put forth daily in the form of features, recipes, interviews, guides, travel, and news. And for this, my co-founder, Richard Martin , and I are extraordinarily grateful to the over 100 contributors - across America, Italy and Canada - who have shared their talents and passion with us. Grazie mille!

Of course, we are equally as grateful to our readers from around the world who support our platform. We are particularly grateful for those who have signed up for our newsletter and/or subscribed to our publication (the latter of which comes with a very generous gift box featuring a 1.5 liter bottle of premium, 100% organic extra virgin olive oil from Bona Furtuna , as well as other of their Sicilian fare, and even a copy of my award-winning, food-filled, wine-soaked Italian adventure novel, Cucina Tipica ). If interested in the newsletter and/or a subscription, click here to our homepage. And please share with those who might be interested, as we are eager to grow our community.

Andrew Cotto addresses the Appetito launch party in the spring of 2023 with co-founder Richard Martin (right).

Speaking of community, that’s really what Appetito is all about. We love that the Italian table brings so many people, from all backgrounds, together to eat, drink and enjoy each other’s company. We take great pride knowing that Appetito has fostered friendships and created bonds with an embrace and promotion of Italian lifestyle as the catalyst.

Personally, my life as been immeasurably enhanced by the people I have met through this endeavor. Yes, there’s been meals and tastings and travel, experiences of privilege for which I’m so grateful, but the relationships, new ones and those that have been developed, are what I cherish most and seek to expand as I move forward in what is surely one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my life.

So, auguri to Appetito on 1,000 publications and to all of us for being una familglia.

While I have you, a few noteworthy and recent developments from Appetito:

- Appetito Studios produced our first film, Postcards from Parma , starring our expat contributor Graceanne LaCombe . Please take a look and like it on our YouTube channel.