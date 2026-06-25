Anna Gass Returns for Season 2 of Instant Italian

Anna Francese Gass is a friend of Appetito and one of most highly regarded, Italian food personalities in America. A graduate of the French Culinary Institute and the author of two cookbooks, Heirloom Kitchen: Heritage Recipes and Family Stories from the Tables of Immigrant Women (2019) and Italian Snacking: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Every Hour of the Day - A Cookbook (2024), Anna has contributed recipes to The New York Times and worked in the test kitchen for FOOD52, Martha Stewart Living and Whole Foods. She is widely recognized as a culinary influencer and is a frequent guest on national television shows.

Anna teamed up with television personality, author, and philanthropist Rachael Ray , and her Intentional Content’s Free Food Studios, to create the series, INSTANT ITALIAN , which premiered last year with a full season of episodes. Anna returns with season two beginning Monday, June 29 at 10PM ET/PT on FYI, as part of A+E Global Media’s Home.Made.Nation multi-platform lifestyle programming block.

We had a quick chat with Anna about what to expect this season and what else she might have in the works.

What can viewers expect in Season 2 of "Instant Italian?"

Lots of Italian inspired recipes that are fun, easy and delicious. I truly embraced the term “instant."

Has the overall approach changed in any meaningful way from Season 1? What are you most excited for this season?

I really want to get people excited to get in the kitchen and that hasn’t changed. I worked on developing recipes that are on the table in less than an hour - dishes the whole family can get excited about.

What makes "Instant Italian" distinct from other cooking shows?

I truly try to explain everything I am doing so you understand the why of every step. Once you know the reason behind the method I feel it makes it all more approachable.

You've worked behind the scenes on cooking shows and behind the pages, so to speak, at magazines and in your own cookbooks, has being center stage, in front of the camera, changed your approach to cooking and educating?

Being in front of the camera is a whole new world. Talking, making sure the audience is engaged, while not setting your clothes on fire takes a bit of coordination. I have truly loved every minute of this challenge. Filming a cooking show is a dream come true.

What are some of your most interesting recipes from this season?

The tiramisu brownies are a lot of fun, so are the meatballs in a blanket and the cauliflower pizzas is a gluten free dream.

Is there a new cookbook in the works? If so, can you tell us about it?

Yes! It will be out in March. Stay tuned!

Anything else you would like to share about the upcoming season?

Please tune in and share any recipes you make from the show! I appreciate each and every people that tunes in.