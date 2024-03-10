Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Pop & Bottle, ChappyWrap, Lincoln Ristorante

As we work to share the latest and greatest in all things Italian cuisine, Appetito is hoping to bring a bit more to our readers, who we know have refined tastes and interests beyond food and drink.

To offer a little insight as to what we’ve identified that we find to be in good taste, fashion and lifestyle, every Sunday, I’ll share a rundown of products, restaurants, workouts and so much more. Often, my musings will be tied to what I’ve used and loved during the week or over the past few months.

For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Morgan Hines and I’m Appetito’s food and style writer. I write full time for PhocusWire covering the tech that powers travel. My stories can also be found in USA TODAY, Women’s Wear Daily, Hotels Above Par, Shape, Footwear News, and Forbes, among other publications. My experience has included travel, food, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, entertainment, shopping coverage — and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, and work hard to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — who knows, maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Wearing: With a Saturday wedding scheduled on the slopes in Utah, I was looking for something fun to carry with a black, floor-length gown, and Waverles had just the bag. Their Ostrich Feather Purse in Noir is touted as the perfect accessory for a holiday look, but I’d argue it’s great for any formal occasion or when you want to spruce up any winter outfit. The bag is accented by a gold rhinestone chain — it’s lovely and unique.

Taking care: I’ve been using Dae’s Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo and loving it on my no-wash days. I’ve used plenty of dry shampoos in the past, and this one has such a pleasant, light, and sweet scent. For a limited time it can be purchased with a brush, and when used in combination the product works into one’s hair quite nicely. Dae also provides a little volume boost.

Eating: For years I’ve been obsessed with Juice Generation’s Açai Bowls — the PB Açaí is my go-to with chocolate protein powder — and it was definitely my top lunch choice of the week. The bowl, which combines açaí, peanut butter, banana, plant-based milk, strawberries, and cacao nibs is delicious and filling.

Pop & Bottle cold brew. Photo: Courtesy of Pop & Bottle

Drinking: Pop & Bottle has launched a new option for coffee lovers. Officially released Saturday, Pop & Bottle’s Multi-Serve 48 oz Cold Brew comes in three flavors including Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Vanilla. Appetito had a chance to sample the brand’s new offering ahead of its launch and I’m a fan, and partial to Vanilla. This is a great option to throw in a thermos with ice on a busy work morning or when you’re not feeling like firing up the coffee machine or spending $4 to $7 on a coffee or latte out.

Cooking//Using in the kitchen: While we’re talking about coffee, I’ve been drinking my iced coffee from Scoozee Glass Cups with Lids and Straws and the practice has elevated my morning routine. I also use these for smoothies. They’re easy to clean, reusable, affordable and aesthetically pleasing.

A ChappyWrap blanket. Photo: Courtesy of ChappyWrap

Decorating: ChappyWrap, a New England-based blanket company run by a mother-daughter team, has been on my radar for a while. Recently, I’ve incorporated their The Basketweave Khaki Blanket in the family size into my living room and it’s perfect for movie nights and lazy Sundays spent lounging on our couch. The material is soft, durable and cozy — and it’s the perfect size for sharing at 90 inches by 90 inches.

Olive oil cake from Lincoln Ristorante. Photo: Courtesy of Lincoln Ristorante



Visiting: I tried Lincoln Ristorante a couple weeks back and the experience was nothing short of amazing. The modern Italian restaurant has new leadership with Executive Chef Artem Orlovskyy and Executive Pastry Chef Kara Blitz taking the helm. The restaurant is chic, elevated, and unique yet not overdone. The floor to ceiling windows overlooking Lincoln Center give the space a special feel and the menu is well-suited for all palates. We enjoyed a selection of starters including Potato Torta, Burrata and Hamachi; main selections including Lamb Chop and American Wagyu Strip Loin with a side of Mushroom Trifolati, and stunning desserts. Lincoln Ristorante is a great option for a special date night or celebration.